MTN and the Lagos State Government have partnered to launch an innovative application to transform urban connectivity and enhance the daily experiences of residents, businesses, and visitors.

‘My Lagos App’, was unveiled at the MTN Plaza in Ikoyi, Lagos on Thursday.

Available for download on Android and iOS, the app offers real-time transportation updates, a comprehensive directory of local businesses, and event listings covering cultural, social, and entertainment activities in Lagos.

Additionally, the app provides quick access to emergency services, delivers personalised notifications, and ensures that users receive critical alerts during emergencies.

Lagos life

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, stated that the ‘My Lagos App’ would enhance the quality of life for Lagosians.

He emphasised that economies worldwide are driven by productivity, and every technological innovation plays a crucial role in boosting this productivity, ultimately improving societal well-being and financial prosperity.

He said, “This one-stop app is a central hub for information, services, entertainment, hospitality, e-governance, and virtually everything you might need. It also includes features for arts and culture, restaurant reservations, accommodation bookings, library access, and water transportation within the state.”

“This transformative solution is designed to help Lagos residents navigate their daily lives more efficiently. We are also building West Africa’s largest data centre on the mainland, featuring seven degrees of connectivity. It will be the most advanced data centre in the entire region.”

He maintained that with the launch of the app, MTN was shaping the future of e-government, entertainment, and commercial activities in Lagos State.

Mr Toriola expressed his appreciation to the state government for the partnership opportunity and stated that the company looked forward to further discussions on the app’s success.

“But there’s a long way to go before this becomes ubiquitous across Lagos State. So, this is a launch event, but I charge everyone here, particularly the commercial and marketing teams, to drive awareness of this app across Lagos State.

“And to onboard as many solution providers, content providers, and service providers as possible onto this platform, and to work with Lagos State to drive e-government payments for anything—from your land use charge to whatever else it may be. The ambition of Lagos State is limitless. We will become the most important city in Africa.”

He further stated that MTN remains committed to collaborating with governments at all levels to tackle Nigeria’s highly skilled technical talent shortage.

Transformative journey

However, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, described the partnership as a significant milestone in Lagos’ journey toward becoming a leading smart city in Africa.

Mr Sanwo-Olu stated that the app integrates essential services into a single, user-friendly platform, noting that timely and accurate information is crucial in a dynamic metropolis like Lagos.

He further explained that the app was developed in collaboration with MTN and various state ministries, departments, and agencies.

“In our rapidly evolving world, we are building our technologies, transitioning from blockchain to necessity. By strategically harnessing technology, we are enhancing governance, improving service delivery and simplifying and enriching the lives of every resident in this vibrant state.

“The My Lagos app is a comprehensive data platform designed with Lagosians in mind. It aims to streamline urban living by providing seamless access to essential city services, from real-time traffic updates and personalised navigation to emergency services—including hospitals and fire departments—as well as utility payments, business listings, and tourism information,” the governor said.

Revolution

He stated that the app is poised to revolutionise residents’ engagement with the city, enhancing connectivity, efficiency, and accessibility for both residents and visitors.

Furthermore, Mr Sanwo-Olu said the application serves as a crucial bridge between the government and citizens, streamlining access to public services while promoting transparency and accountability.

He noted, “Whether you seek important city news or navigate government processes, this application places all necessary information at your fingertips. I, therefore, commend the collaboration between MTN, the Lagos State Government, and other key stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to bring this solution to life.

“This partnership exemplifies the power of synergy between the public and private sectors in driving meaningful progress. And to the good people of Lagos, this app has been crafted with your needs in mind, and its success will depend on your active engagement and feedback.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu encouraged Lagosians to embrace the digital app by downloading it, exploring its features, and fully using its services.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, noted that the app was not just about convenience but also about empowerment.

“It’s about empowering Lagosians with the tools to navigate our beloved city efficiently and safely, allowing them to take control of their experience. ‘My Lagos App’ reflects our commitment to building a smarter, more connected Lagos,” the commissioner added.

