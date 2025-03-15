The stage is set, the stakes are high, and Nigeria is ready for battle. Following a thrilling group stage performance that saw them finish unbeaten, the team is now preparing for what promises to be a pulsating semi-final encounter against tournament hosts, Bulgaria.
With the preliminary round concluded, the official schedule for the semi-finals is now confirmed. Nigeria, who finished as Group B runners-up, will take on Bulgaria, Group A winners, on Saturday, 15 March.
Meanwhile, the second semi-final will witness Group B winners, the United States, face Great Britain later in the day.
But before the semi-final fireworks begin, the placement matches will kick off the day’s action.
Paraguay will take on Azerbaijan, followed by the Republic of Moldova vs. Cyprus.
Bulgaria vs. Nigeria
This semi-final match presents a stern test for Nigeria, as Bulgaria will have the added advantage of home support.
The hosts have been dominant in their group, showcasing strong defensive organisation and quick counterattacks.
However, Nigeria’s attacking firepower, led by Faruk Yusuf, Solomon Yusuf, and Kareem Ajibike, has been a key highlight of their campaign.
Nigeria’s ability to transition quickly and exploit defensive gaps has made them a formidable opponent in the tournament.
However, the team must remain disciplined against Bulgaria, whose tactical approach has been effective throughout the competition.
Can Nigeria extend record-breaking run?
A victory in this semi-final would make Nigeria the first African nation to reach the final of the IHF Men’s Emerging Nations Championship.
Their performance so far has already secured them the best-ever finish for an African team in the tournament’s history, but the dream remains unfinished.
With just one more step to the grand finale, Nigeria’s players will need to summon their best performance yet, drawing from their speed, teamwork, and resilience.
2025 IHF Men’s Emerging Nations Championship – semi-final schedule in full.
Saturday, 15 March 2025
Bulgaria vs Nigeria
United States vs Great Britain
Placement Matches:
Paraguay vs Azerbaijan
Republic of Moldova vs Cyprus
Nigeria’s Biggest Challenge Yet
All eyes will be on Nigeria vs. Bulgaria, as the African side looks to upset the hosts and book a place in the grand finale.
The match promises to be a thrilling encounter filled with intensity, passion, and history in the making.
Can Nigeria defy the odds and march into the final?
The answer is set to unfold against the host nation, and the entire nation will be watching!
