Jude Okoye, the former manager of the defunct music duo P-Square, was arraigned on Tuesday before Justice Rahman Oshodi at the Lagos State Special Offences Court.
The case, filed as ID/25362C/2025—Federal Government vs Jude Chidozie Okoye, involves allegations of money laundering in the amount of N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59, brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Mohammed Bashir represented the EFCC as the prosecution counsel during the hearing, while Clement Onwuenwunor appeared for the defence.
The prosecution referenced a document detailing the allegations dated January 25, 2025. Justice Oshodi inquired whether the defendant had been served, to which the prosecution confirmed affirmative service.
Mr Okoye pleaded not guilty to all charges, including those tied to Northside Music and Mtech and the alleged £34,537.59 transaction. His counsel stated that the defence had 29 witnesses ready to testify, though none were present at this hearing.
In his argument for bail, Onwuenwunor stressed that Mr Okoye was not a flight risk, citing his compliance with administrative bail conditions over the past two years. “For all of the two years, he has been on administrative bail and never absconded,” Mr Onwuenwunor stated.
However, after receiving the bail application that morning, the prosecution requested additional time to correct fundamental errors and review gaps in the documents.
Justice Oshodi initially proposed a bail hearing on Monday, but the defence requested an earlier date, prompting the court to schedule it for Thursday at 2:00 p.m. Meanwhile, the prosecution pushed for Mr Okoye’s continued remand in EFCC custody until the hearing.
The judge, however, ruled that Mr Okoye remain in the Ikoyi Correctional Facility, as he had not yet perfected his bail conditions.
The trial has been adjourned to 16 and 23 May. Until then, the former manager remains in detention, with correctional officers escorting him back to custody following the court proceedings.
