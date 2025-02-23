Renowned Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, the CEO of Mr Tidy NG, recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The couple legally wed in February 2024 at a lavish party close friends, family, and celebrities attended. Since then, the union has gained more popularity, earning them the celebrity marriage badge.

However, their marriage has not been without controversy. Right from their controversial wedding party to their public displays of affection (PDA), social media presence, and financial dynamics, critics have had one or two to say.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos, the couple addressed these criticisms and shared insights into their relationship.

‘Amazing Marriage’

Reflecting on their first year of marriage, Veekee described the experience as indescribable.

“I honestly don’t think there’s a word to describe it. I want to say it was amazing, but there should be another word to explain it more. It feels,” the celebrity designer said.

Femi, who had previously described marriage as “the sweetest institution,” elaborated on what shaped his perspective.

“It’s still love. The actual love and understanding she gives me. She’s just my other half; she makes me complete every day. She is my one,” he said.

Criticism, public scrutiny

Public scrutiny has been a significant aspect of their journey, with many critics questioning their openness on social media.

Addressing this, Veekee credited divine grace for their ability to navigate negativity. “It’s the grace of God,” she stated.

On his part, Femi maintained that criticism is an inevitable aspect of public life.

“I just felt normal. It’s normal for people to say things. That’s social media; I don’t expect everybody to praise us. We either take the criticism or get praised. Whatever it is, we’re good,” he said.

One of the major criticisms the couple faced was the disparity in their public spending habits. Notably, in October 2024, Veekee was seen spraying dollars at a function while Femi sprayed N200 notes.

This sparked conversations about financial expectations in African marriages. Femi, however, dismissed the criticisms.

“It didn’t bother me. It’s normal for people to talk. That’s social media. You take the praise or take the criticism,” the entrepreneur stated.

Public life adjustment

Before marrying Veekee, Femi led a relatively private life. Now that his wife is a public figure, he has had to adjust to increased visibility. When asked about this transition, he responded with unwavering support for his wife.

“It’s not weird. The fact is, I love whatever my wife does. So, I’m just supporting her in anything she does,” he affirmed.

Femi responded with an open-minded approach when asked about the possibility of starting a family soon.

“I’m thinking about family. I don’t know if I’m thinking about children or not. Well, after marriage, we take anything that comes. Exactly. I’m just hoping for a family,” he shared.

Femi kept it simple when asked if they had a message for critics or the public. “Let’s just spread love,” he concluded.

Background

The couple, who dated for nearly two years before tying the knot, initially sparked controversy due to Femi’s previous role as a manager for one of Veekee’s friends and their frequent public displays of affection.

Many critics often argue that their openness is excessive, fuelling debates about relationship privacy. However, Veekee has defended their decision to share their love publicly, stating that “what people see online is only a fraction of their real life.”

In December 2024, a self-proclaimed prophetess warned that Veekee was on the verge of making a marital decision that could lead to a crisis, adding a spiritual element to the public discourse. The couple, however, chose not to respond and continued to share their journey in their way.

In a CreativiTea interview, Veekee challenged the belief that “private marriages are inherently more successful.” She also dismissed business-related criticism, suggesting it stemmed from “unfamiliarity or bias.” Meanwhile, she praised Femi for his resilience and unwavering support despite the public scrutiny.

Despite the controversies, Veekee and Femi remain committed to their approach. They embrace transparency while redefining societal expectations of marriage and privacy in the modern era.

