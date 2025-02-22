Jimmy Adekoya, a former campus pastor and leader of the Redeemed Christian Fellowship (RCF) at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), has sparked controversy on social media following news of his same-sex wedding in the United States.

Mr Adekoya, who graduated from the OOU, served as a preacher, music director, and President of RCF before graduating in 2019.

Photos of Mr Adekoya, who holds a Master’s degree in Medical Microbiology from the University of Hertford, alongside his gay partner, Seamus O’Donovan (identified as the wife), surfaced online on Friday night.

In the viral photos, the former RCF pastor braided his hair and spotted a new look.

He was captured kissing his bald partner, holding hands, and flaunting their rings together.

Analysis

Mr Adekoya, a Front of House assistant at Nando’s during his Master’s programme, married Mr O’Donovan on Valentine’s Day.

He announced on his Instagram page that he married Mr O’Donovan on Wednesday.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He shared wedding photos with his partner, captioning them, “The beginning of forever.”

Additionally, on Friday, he revealed on Instagram that he gave his partner his life.

Mr Adekoya wrote: “Séamus, on this day, Valentine’s Day, I gave you the greatest gift I could ever give—my life.”

Meanwhile, in his Instagram Story, Mr Adekoya defended homosexuality, noting that it was not a sin.

He reposted a message from Instagram user Jide Macauley with the caption, “Stop religious homophobia.”

Furthermore, in a now-deleted Instagram Story, he reaffirmed his identity, stating that he was a gay man who loved Jesus.

Sharing a post by an X user, Popo, a fellow alumnus of OOU, wrote, “When your only offence is being a gay man who loves Jesus.”

Reactions

Mr Adekoya’s marriage to Mr O’Donovan sparked diverse reactions.

While some netizens condemned him, others speculated that poverty might have influenced his decision and supported him.

Here are some of the reactions:

Weyrey still get mind say Gay man that loves Jesus. Jimmy you will not die well. I wish say you no block me. I for tell your papa the road to hell. Omo weyrey rada rada😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yD7XJlEkes — POPO (@popo_gb) February 21, 2025

From pastor to mistress. I remember OOU days this mofo and his cohorts no go let me sleep on Fridays. Everyday program. Pastor jimmy of RCF…. Please what changed. I’m crying 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RHfESjqS00 — POPO (@popo_gb) February 21, 2025

I don’t know the Pastor Jimmy in this picture and I honestly don’t know if the story is true but according to the story making the rounds, he used to be a pastor with Rcf who is now gay and married. Situations like this will always reveal the hypocrisy of the average Christian.… pic.twitter.com/9UH22ucX51 — Apostle Harrison Ayintete (@Preacherrapper) February 22, 2025

Rather than judging and mocking Jimmy, let’s put him in our prayers. The devil is so relentless, seeking to pull us away from God. And while praying for him, let’s not forget to pray for ourselves too, because we’re all just one step away from stumbling.

It is well ! — J D ⚜️ (@JDRavenn) February 22, 2025

Nothing changed…… you people were not just seeing it coming. That is the part of Jimmy, which the church never knows about. Even the Holy Spirit can’t review it to anyone. Yes, he hid it then. Now he’s living in his truth.

( every queer person dream ) https://t.co/AQiAHisCWP — DEACON★ (@Am_bodewilson) February 22, 2025

2 Timothy 4:10, Paul spoke of Demas who deserted him. Despite once walking closely with the Lord. J.B, a televangelist, one time host of 700club once had a rape & money scandal that affected his ministry. ANYONE CAN FALL. Let he who think he stand TAKE HEED. Pray for jimmy. https://t.co/K28duANYle — BUKA OF MOXIE AND SAGACITY (@sweetbuka) February 21, 2025

Be like na him be wife. He do nails😭. Wan ti ji pastor jimmy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/chgkMoMsDm — POPO (@popo_gb) February 21, 2025

It might be because of a visa, or maybe he used this chance to show who he really is. People often go to great lengths to secure their stay abroad. Many years ago, when I had visa issues, several people advised me to use these two things to secure my stay : – The same thing he… — Gbenga Afolayan (Ph.D) 🇳🇬 🇦🇺 (@GEAfolayan) February 21, 2025

From pastor to mistress. I remember OOU days this mofo and his cohorts no go let me sleep on Fridays. Everyday program. Pastor jimmy of RCF…. Please what changed. I’m crying 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RHfESjqS00 — POPO (@popo_gb) February 21, 2025

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

