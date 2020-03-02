“You are gay, bisexual”, Tonto Dikeh, tells ex-husband

Related News

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, and her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle, are in the news again.

The couple trended on social media on Monday after Tonto alleged her ex-husband “and most men” are bisexuals.

Tonto’s statement prompted a response from Churchill who mocked her in return.

Tonto also dropped several ‘bombshells’ about her failed marriage.

This was while she was speaking about women “who end up marrying bisexual men without prior knowledge”.

In the process, she revealed ‘shocking’ details about the sexuality of her son’s father and other unprintable statements.

The actress revealed this in a series of subliminal Instagram messages while asking her female fans, questions on getting married to bisexual men.

“You wake up one day and you discover you are married to a bisexual man. What would you do?” she asked.

The River-State-born actress then answered her own question, saying, “I walked out. With men while you all are still casting and binding for change,” she wrote.

Tonto also claimed that over 60 per cent of men were bisexual.

Churchill fights back

After being called a bisexual, Churchill mocked Tonto on his Instagram page.

His post read, “After four years of ranting and raving the ‘bring him down syndrome’ automatically becomes a broken record. Churchhill is the new Nollywood. The script attached to six months of staying together as partners turns 20 years of bad marriage experience”.

Firing back at the ex-husband, the Tonto described him as a “40 seconds cow who was just a word in the chapter of her life”.

Background

Churchill recently slammed a N500 million lawsuit on his estranged wife over her infamous May 2019 interview.

Tonto had revealed sordid details of her short-lived marriage to Churchill, a businessman, in a three-part YouTube series which was posted in May 2019.

In the video series titled ‘The Evidence’, the actress made some provocative and indicting claims against her ex-husband. She said the claims are some of the reasons she quit the marriage, which produced a son, four-year-old ‘King’ Andre Churchill.

She also alleged that Churchill is into cyber fraud, popularly called ‘Yahoo Yahoo’. According to her, she found out he was a fraud when she caught him “clad in a red cloth, surrounded by red candles with a laptop placed on his lap”.

The actress further claimed that contrary to widespread speculation that Churchill was related to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, “his father was Mr Obasanjo’s gardener”.

Following the series of claims made in the viral videos, Churchill has approached a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to seek legal redress against Tonto.

They parted ways in 2017 and have been involved in an unending legal battle and numerous social media spats that have lasted more than two years.