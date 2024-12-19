The 10th season of The Next Titan Nigeria has officially begun, with entries now open for the entrepreneurial reality TV show.

With the theme ‘The Unconventional,’ the organisers say this season offers young Nigerian entrepreneurs a chance to transform their ambitions into reality.

Contestants will compete for a ₦50m grand prize by showcasing innovative business ideas through intense challenges.

Speaking at the pre-show brunch with PREMIUM TIMES in attendance on Wednesday in Lagos, the Executive Producer Mide Akinlaja emphasised the show’s role in shaping Nigeria’s entrepreneurial landscape.

He said, “The Next Titan is not just a reality show; it is a movement to demystify entrepreneurship, ignite entrepreneurial spirits, and showcase the transformative power of ideas. Over the past nine seasons, we’ve inspired young Nigerians to shift their mindset from job seekers to providers. This is not just entertainment; it is a celebration of audacity, creativity, and the power of ideas. Together, we can inspire a generation to dream and do.”

Audition details structure

Mr Akinlaja said season 10 will begin in February 2025 with auditions in four major cities: Port Harcourt, Abuja, Enugu, and Lagos. Prospective contestants who cannot attend physical auditions will also have the opportunity to pitch their ideas online.

From these auditions, 50 contestants will advance to a boot camp, and 20 finalists will ultimately be selected to compete in the Titan House.

Throughout the 10-week televised competition, contestants will tackle weekly business tasks spanning marketing, promotions, advertising, philanthropy, and community service. Weekly eliminations will add to the drama, culminating in one winner emerging as the next titan.

Mr Akinlaja also revealed that viewers stand to gain from the new season. “This year, show fans can participate in a weekly trivia competition to win ₦1 million, further extending the show’s impact beyond the contestants,” the Next Titan executive producer stated.

Judges, Mentorship, Sponsors

The show’s panel of judges will include top Nigerian business leaders, who will mentor contestants while providing valuable insights into entrepreneurship.

In addition, young, successful entrepreneurs will visit the Titan House weekly to inspire and motivate contestants.

Mr Akinlaja noted, “Our judges and mentors are at the forefront of Nigeria’s business ecosystem. Their guidance will shape the contestants and inspire millions of viewers to take charge of their destinies.”

Eric Anthony, the immediate past winner of the Entrepreneurial Reality Television Show, said, “My participation was more like a coincidence because I was not ready to leave my business for those long days of the competition.

“However, I came out with a wonderful, transformative feeling to rule my world, which came from the camping impact,” he said.

Victor Emaye, the first runner-up in season eight, also shared Mr Anthony’s sentiments.

The milestone 10th season is supported by headline sponsor Betano, a global game-tech and betting company, alongside associate sponsors like Sifax Group, Arik Air, Lifemate Furniture, and others.

The call for entries for Season 10 is officially open and will close on 25 January 2025.

