Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has blamed his misfortunes and inability to win Grammy on his ex-lover, Queen Dami, a former wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi.

In a recent Instagram live interview with internet personality Daddy Freeze, the ‘Zazu Zeh’ hitmaker, known for his outspoken nature, detailed his relationship fallout with Queen Dami and its impact on his family life and career.

Lamenting his travails during his two-year relationship with Queen Dami, the singer, who scored a feature on British rapper Skepta’s “Tony Montana,” claimed that she was one of the reasons he had not been recognised on the global music scene.

He said, ‘‘She is one of the reasons I don’t have a Grammy award, considering how much effort I put into my music. She was not loyal and had sexual relations with other men when we dated. Usually, if I date a woman who is faithful to me, I will cash out, but if she frolics or has sexual relationships with other men, I will retrogress. I would have won a Grammy by now if she hadn’t been in my life.

“I prayed to Ifa. I was told to say that anything blocking my way, whether a woman or a man I accommodated, that hinders my progress, should leave me. Can’t you see that girl has run away? She’s gone with her problems. She’s one of the reasons I haven’t won a Grammy Award.’’

Speaking in Yoruba, Portable also accused Queen Dami of betraying his trust, meddling in his marriage, and spreading private information, leading to turmoil in his home.

Home breaker

The singer said, “My wife didn’t even know I had her as a girlfriend before. She was the one who befriended my wife. She took her number just to be friends. Then she turned around and spoke badly of me in front of them. Before she came into my life, my life was private. Now, it’s public, so the bloggers keep posting about me.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“If I tell my wife I’m going to Lekki to hustle, and if I enter Dami’s house, she records me and sends it to my wife. She goes to my wife’s house, mingles with her, and causes problems in my home. A house that is broken can’t be lived in. I took her phone and saw how she sends texts to secretly different people. She’s an online pervert and sleeps around.”

Portable also explained that he strives to present himself as a responsible man and father, contrary to public perceptions.

He said, “I am a responsible man. I take care of my home and hold myself accountable for who I am today because of who I aspire to be tomorrow. I am neither a scammer nor a ‘Yahoo boy’ (Internet fraudster). I am a hustler, and I make a living through music. I hustle, but it is the woman who spends it. And for the woman we spend on—first, she has to bear children for us because children are our future. Even if she hasn’t had children for me—since I kept her at home, she should stay there and remain loyal. What’s in the past is in the past. Old things have passed away.”

The street music sensation also accused Queen Dami of causing strife in his family, competing with his wife, and stealing from him despite his support for her child, whom he claimed to care for more than her.

“I opened a celebrity bar, and Dami chased away up to 10 girls from my bar. Any girl she saw around me, she drove them away. She said she wanted to be the last wife, but she hasn’t given me a child.

“My wife isn’t happy because Dami is trying to ruin her source of livelihood, which is me. Dami goes to my wife and tells her bad things about me, which causes fights between us. Despite everything that has happened, my wife still shows love to me,” he stated.

“Dami is very competitive with my wife. She even ran away with my generator and television. I knew Dami had a child (for Alaafin of Oyo), and I was caring for him. The Alaafin of Oyo will forgive me because I’ve been caring for the child. The truth is, I don’t like Dami; it’s the child I care about.”

Spiritual control

Portable further said that he used spiritual means to control her, adding that their relationship exposed shocking details about her past, which led him to end things.

“I don’t engage with a woman without doing some checks. I am a king and a Babalawo (native doctor). I follow Ifa; I don’t engage with women carelessly. She was a fan who became a lover. I collected her phone and couldn’t reveal the secrets I saw because Nigeria would be in shock. I saw different musicians and roadside men sleeping with her. So I told her not to worry and said, ‘If you don’t fear anyone, you’ll fear me.’ I used jazz on her. It wasn’t until I said I was no longer interested that she left,” Portable stated.

Concluding the interview with an apology to the late Alaafin of Oyo and his palace, he said, “Everybody should forgive me, including the Alaafin of Oyo. Please forgive me if I have said anything bad about the palace or the late Alaafin.”

Denial, counter-allegations

Meanwhile, Queen Dami, has denied Portable allegations on different platforms since their break-up.

On one occasion, she said she need slept with any man throughout the period of her relationship with Portable.

She also denied being responsible for Alaafin’s death as alleged by Portable. She said she had left the late Alaafin before he even fell ill and eventually died.

On Thursday, Dami again responded to Portable in an Instagram post, expressing gratitude for leaving him, saying she realised she had been under his charms and endured his unclean habits.

She said, “No wonder I woke up one day and told myself I had to leave this boy. How could someone use charms on me? I didn’t even know I was in bondage all this time. I was used all this time—dirty, stinky, smelly armpit.”

Background

On Thursday, Queen Dami ended her two-year relationship with Portable after a dramatic Instagram live session where he accused her of inappropriate behaviour. Humiliated, she announced the breakup on Instagram, saying, “Alhamdulilahi, I’m done. This is too much for me.”

The fallout intensified as Portable accused Dami of promiscuity, casting spells on him, and being involved in the Alaafin’s death. He claimed she was ungrateful for his support, while Dami countered with allegations of physical abuse, neglect, and humiliation, highlighting that their relationship was never formalised.

In response to the breakup, Portable released a diss track titled ‘Bye-bye to Jaga Jaga,’ mocking Dami and claiming to leave the drama behind. The song gained traction online, with Portable sharing videos of himself dancing to it to reinforce his narrative.

Dami retaliated with a skit on Instagram, portraying herself hiring a male prostitute who expressed fear of Portable, to which she reassured him that she had reported the singer to the police. The skit drew mixed reactions online, as the couple’s disputes became a source of criticism and entertainment for the public.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

