On Wednesday afternoon, Ace Nigerian comic actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, popular as “Papa Ajasco”, reunited with his longtime friend, President Bola Tinubu, at the Lagos Airport.

The moment, captured in a viral video, shows Mr Tinubu inviting Papa Ajasco to approach him at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) presidential wing.

Wearing a huge smile, Pa Ajasco walks past the president’s aides and security.

Referencing their shared history, the president greeted the entertainer as ”my friend” and invited him to approach, bypassing the usual protocol in such moments. On closing in on the president, he bows in respect—both smile and exchange pleasantries.

The president wore a huge smile and also teased the comic actor.

The president had just arrived in Lagos to celebrate Christmas and New Year festivities.

The comic actor debuted in 1997 as the titular character in the sitcom Papa Ajasco and Company, playing the lead role of father and leader of the Ajasco family.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He portrayed a promiscuous bald husband who often slaps his head with his hands when astonished at an event. This was a significant aspect of his character. He was bald, pot-bellied and had a consistent coat-on-wrapper outfit.

He was the laugh you will see and can’t help but express.

Backstory

Olusegun Dada, the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, responded to Nigerians curious about the consistent meeting of his principal and comic Nollywood actor, Abiodun Ayoyinka, better known as Papa Ajasco, at Lagos airport.

Mr Dada shared a video of Tinubu greeting Papa Ajasco at the airport.

Reacting to the video, an X user wrote, “I’m curious: Do they meet every time he’s at Lagos airport? Cos, this scene happened months ago, too.”

Mr Tinubu’s aide responded, “I’ve often seen this question pop up in my comments. For context, Papa Ajasco is in charge of the cultural troop that welcomes Mr president whenever he is in Lagos. Hope this helps.”

Papa Ajasco and Company

Wale Adenuga created Papa Ajasco and Company in 1997. The show is a spin-off of a feature film of the same title he produced in 1984, based on the comic Ikebe Super.

The story revolves around the Ajasco family and their comedic interpretations of major societal issues. The main characters include the promiscuous patriarch, Papa Ajasco, and his long-suffering wife, Mama Ajasco.

They have a mischievous son, Bobo Ajasco. There’s also local playboy Boy Alinco, promiscuous gold-digger Miss Pepeiye, and the ill-fated illiterate Pa James and Pa Jimoh.

At its peak, Papa Ajasco was not just a TV show but a cultural phenomenon. It was widely considered Nigeria’s most-watched comic series and viewed weekly in twelve African countries.

Papa Ajasco still airs, but it has evolved to cater to different generations, serving sizzling comedy by seasoned actors. The introduction of “GenZ Papi” is a testament to the show’s ability to adapt and remain relevant.

The series features characters like Papa Ajasco, Pa James, Mama Ajasco, Boy Alinco, and Miss Pepeiye, alongside a cast of hilarious new characters: Jude Chukwuka, Jide Kosoko, Fatai Oodua (Lalude), Francis Odega, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Jaiye Kuti, Nobert Young, Shade Ayinke Ola (Iyalegba), Shirley Igwe, Oluchi Amajuoyi, and others.

Watch Video Here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

