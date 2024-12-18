Nigerian highlife singer Chinedu Okoli, professionally known as Flavour N’abania, has opened up about his fitness routine and how he has maintained his shape for years despite his demanding schedule.

Flavour, known for his muscular body, tall frame, and striking long dreadlocks, has long been a fan favourite for his musical talents and physical appearance. Many have admired his well-toned physique, visible body packs, and defined chest over the years.

However, Flavour posted a snippet from an interview with former Minister of Aviation Osita Chidoka that revealed the secret behind his enviable figure on his Facebook.

Unlike many who commit to working out to stay fit, the 41-year-old singer maintains a healthy lifestyle beyond his exercise routine.

Although Flavour is of Igbo descent (known for traditional delicacies), he revealed that he avoids native staples such as swallow (a starchy food often consumed in Nigerian households) and opts for a low-carb diet.

“It is tough (to explain), but I will try. I don’t eat in the morning; I drink herbal tea and eat at about 5 pm. I also don’t eat swallow (like Eba, semo, fufu) and consume minimal carbs. For physical fitness, I work out for two hours every day,” Flavour stated.

Mr Chidoka, amazed by Flavour’s disciplined routine, responded, “Wow, that’s harsh. I was on intermittent fasting, and my ulcer worsened at some point, so I started having Greek yoghurt in the morning. How do you manage that?”

In response, the ‘Ada Ada’ crooner explained, “My homemade herbal tea takes care of that; I add condiments that keep ulcers away.”

This conversation was a preview of the ex-minister’s forthcoming podcast, which will debut in the new year.

According to him, the podcast, ‘Three Things with Osita Chidoka,’ will engage with political, economic, social, and moral leaders. According to him, the podcast will explore key questions such as “Three things they would have done differently if the clock was wound back,” “Three things they would or are doing today,” and “Three things they recommend for young people, businesses, or Nigeria.”

Flavour

The 41-year-old singer is known for blending traditional Igbo rhythms with contemporary Afrobeats and highlife sounds, which earned him a reputation as one of Nigeria’s finest music exports.

The Enugu-born began his musical journey at 13, playing drums in his local church choir. His skills were further honed when he received a scholarship to study music at SoundCity Communications in 1996.

Flavour’s professional music career took off in 2005 with the release of his debut album, ‘N’abania,’ which became a hit in Eastern Nigeria. His second album, ‘Uplifted’ (2010), featured the famous tracks “Nwa Baby (Ashawo Remix)” and “Adamma,” which propelled him to national fame. He followed up with ‘Blessed’ (2012) and ‘Thankful’ (2014), both critically acclaimed. His 2017 album, ‘Ijele – The Traveler,’ showcased his versatility as an artiste, while ‘Flavour of Africa’ (2020).

In addition to his musical career, Flavour is active in philanthropy, supporting education and healthcare initiatives in Nigeria. He has also ventured into Nollywood, acting in films like Professor John Bull (2016). The singer is a father to three daughters from different mothers, Sandra Okagbue and Anna Banner.

