Kwara State hosted a galaxy of Nigeria’s movie industry (Nollywood) on Sunday night, with Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq urging the stars to take advantage of the facilities and alluring environment of the state in producing their works.

The occasion was the Best of Nollywood (BON) awards held at the Sugar Factory Film Studio in Ilorin to honour distinguished individuals in the movie industry with awards in different categories.

Those honoured were Nollywood legends such as Fred Amata, Hilda Dokubo, Tunji Bamishigbin, Gloria Anozie, Ayo Magaji, Bimbo Manuel, Keppy Bassey Ekpeyoung, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Toyin Abraham, Lillian Aluko; and Aisha Lawa.

Kanayo O. Kanayo picked a lifetime award, presented to him by Governor Abdulrazaq, while Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe, Adebayo Tijani, and others emerged winners in different categories.

Femi Adebayo won the Best Actor of the Year, along with three other awards, for his impressive performances, especially in his rave-of-the-moment film, Jagun Jagun.

Wumi Dada emerged as the Best Actress for her role in The Unknown Soldier, another highly rated movie. Each of the two went home with N5 million worth of wardrobe money, endowed by the Ilorin-based firm, Wura Fadaka.

Governor AbdulRazaq used the platform to project Kwara as a destination for quality cinematography, tourism and hospitality, innovation and technology, and other creative endeavours.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Tonight’s event takes place at the Sugar Factory Film Studio, a purpose-built facility designed to elevate cinematography, nurture local talent, and position Kwara as a hub for high-quality film production,” he said.

“The Sugar Factory Film Studio is more than just a venue; it represents our administration’s commitment to supporting the creative economy. This facility offers cutting-edge resources to enhance movie production, build local capacity, conserve foreign exchange, and boost our economy.

“Located within a dynamic ecosystem for creativity, tourism, and entertainment, this initiative is complemented by several landmark projects, including the Visual Arts Centre, Ilorin Innovation Hub, International Conference Centre, remodelled Kwara Hotel, and natural attractions such as the breathtaking Owu Falls, the historic Sobi Hill, and the tranquil Flower Garden.

“Our accessible road networks, proximity to an international airport, and robust sports facilities make Kwara a perfect destination for creative and leisure activities.”

The governor thanked the thespians and stakeholders in the creative sector for their contributions to national development.

“Your presence here highlights the immense possibilities that Kwara offers. We invite you to consider Kwara for your next productions, holidays, and creative pursuits,” Mr Abdulrazaq added.

Dignitaries at the event included the governor’s wife, Olufolake Abdulrazaq; House of Representatives member, Mukhtar Shagaya; state legislators; cabinet members; security chiefs; and Abisoye Fagade of the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality.

Renowned thespian Patrick Doyle and Seun Oloketuyi, BON Awards founder, thanked the governor for projecting Kwara as a top player in the creative sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

