Amid the ongoing drama between controversial singer Portable and his ex-girlfriend, Queen Dami, his third baby mama, Honey Berry, appears to have found love.

Honey Berry, a social media celebrity, was one of Portable’s favourite women until they had a public spat in January 2023.

She accused the singer of neglecting their son and physically abusing her during pregnancy. Portable, in turn, defended himself, accusing her of mismanaging funds for their child’s care. He also accused her of promiscuity and meddling in his marriage to his first wife, Bewaji.

However, she unveiled her new relationship on social media on Monday, sparking attention with a heartfelt post about her new man.

However, on Monday, Honey Berry took to Instagram to share an emotional message and a video of her new lover.

She praised him for his love towards her and wished she had met him before the “wrong person.”

In the emotional post, she wrote:

“It’s Monday. I want you to know that you are the love of my life, that your soul and mine are the same, and I will love you a million lifetimes from now! You have no idea how happy you make me, sweetheart. I will spend my life making you as happy as you make me.

“I love you so much. We share such an amazing, pure, and true love. Tonight, you have my heart overflowing. I wish you were here so I could cook for you and watch a movie together. Sweetheart, I cannot wait to be holding you again. I love you, baby. I love you from the very depth of my soul. I wish I had met you before the wrong person.”

Fallout

Since their split, Portable and Honey Berry have frequently clashed online.

They have called each other out on several occasions by directing subliminal messages to each other.

While Portable recently engaged in a feud with Queen Dami, Honey Berry shared a cryptic Instagram post in response to the drama: “In anything you’re doing, just try to have peace of mind.”

Earlier this year, Honey Berry vowed never to give Portable peace amidst their ongoing feud. She posted a video on social media showing her in a beautiful dress and showcasing her dance moves.

She accompanied the video with a caption: “Na my matter go kill you, I no go allow you rest because na my matter go later kill you.”

Portable has yet to comment on Honey Berry’s new relationship publicly.

