Nigerian reggae and dancehall artiste, Nico Gravity, has appealed to the Nigerian public to help him raise funds to treat his heart and kidney-related ailment.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, he appealed to the public for financial support.

According to the singer, his health struggles began with high blood pressure, which led to heart failure and subsequently caused kidney complications.

“Guys, I am very sick. For the past two months, I have been diagnosed with heart failure. My heart is not working well. I’m always feeling exhausted. Please, I need help. I have been urinating blood, which is a kidney issue,” he said.

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Multiple diagnosis

In the video, which was also reshared to Facebook by fellow artiste Baba Fryo, Gravity revealed that the doctors asked him to run a series of tests.

“I have undergone some tests for heart failure. I still have three tests to run for the kidney-related issues. The doctors said I should hurry up because from the kidney function test, I was told my kidneys have serious problems. I need urgent help. Anything anybody gives to me now, I will appreciate it. Please support me so that my kidneys don’t pack up.

“I was informed that my blood pressure affected my heart, and then my heart affected my kidneys. I have spent all I have, and I cannot go out to hustle for money. Please, I need urgent help. I still have many more tests to do. Please, I don’t want to die. Help me,” the ailing singer said.

Nico Gravity

Born Paul Nnamdi Okpara, Nico Gravity is a Nigerian reggae artiste known for his bold voice and conscious-themed songs that shed light on social issues such as bad governance and a rising crime rate.

He rose to prominence in 2009 with the release of the highly controversial song ‘Finish Timaya’, which parodied and critiqued the pop star Timaya. While it launched his career, Nico later revealed that his record label’s failure to fulfil their deal left him stranded shortly after.

In 2018, the singer publicly reached out to end the long-standing feud, expressing a desire to collaborate and move past old memories. He later offered an open apology to Timaya in June 2024.

His last song, ‘Tinubu Tax’, released in December 2025, critiques President Bola Tinubu’s new tax regime, questioning the rationale for taxing people who already provide social amenities for themselves.