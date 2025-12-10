Crown Uzama, better known as Shallipopi, became a national sensation in March 2023 when his hit song, “Elon Musk,” went viral. The Benin City-born artist didn’t just gain fame; he introduced a fresh style that changed how many Nigerians listened to street music.

Although his music is rooted in street pop, a sound Nigerians already love, the 25-year-old created his own twist called “Afro-pluto.” He has grown this style over the years, building a loyal fan base.

With two albums, ‘Presido La Pluto’ and ‘Shakespopi’, Shallipopi has already made his mark on the music scene. Now, he returns with his third studio album, Auracle, released on 5 December 2025. The 22-track project completes a trilogy that began with his 2023 EP Planet Pluto, showcasing how far his unique sound has come.

With features from heavyweights like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Gunna, and Swae Lee, Auracle pushes Shallipopi’s sound even further. The album combines Afrobeats’ catchy rhythms with international trap, amapiano log drums, and hints of francophone music. But beyond the sounds and features, what does Shallipopi’s 22-track album set to offer?

Tracks

The album opens with “Ant”, a simple track where Shallipopi positions himself as a kind of modern-day oracle, hinting at how far he has come. He picks up the energy on “Laho”, an amapiano-heavy single that has already gained popularity with fans for its significant, dance-ready drop. “Turner” and “Eyo” keep things steady, with mid-tempo grooves and playful street lingo that remind listeners of the sound that brought him fame.

As the album settles in, Shallipopi leans deeper into his signature style on “Gbefun”, doubling down on log drums and catchy repetition. Things shift sharply on “Him”, where Atlanta rapper Gunna joins him for a smooth trap crossover that many listeners already call one of the strongest collaborations on the project. The mood softens on “Stay”, with Swae Lee’s silky vocals giving the song an emotional, R&B-tinged feel.

The middle of Auracle is where Shallipopi becomes more introspective. “Chokehold (Bro Code)” explores loyalty and betrayal, while “Opuehh,” featuring Keblack, adds a burst of Francophone flavour, although short and memorable. One of the significant highlights appears next: “Like That (Bomboclat),” an upbeat collaboration with Wizkid that fans have quickly embraced as a club favourite.

Things get grittier on “Pull Up”, where Pa Salieu’s sharp delivery pushes the track into UK-rap territory. The tempo rises again on “Aura”, a high-energy, club-ready record, before slowing down with “Afa Relax,” where Shallipopi encourages listeners to stay calm despite life’s pressure. This reflective tone continues briefly on “Caution,” a warning about the dangers of fake friendships.

The energy builds again through “Rockstar”, featuring Ruger, and “Searching 4 Me,” one of the more soulful tracks on the album, where Shallipopi examines identity amidst fame. “Na So” and “Ballingo” return to familiar territory, bouncy rhythms and catchy hooks that play well on the dance floor.

The final stretch of the album feels like a celebration of success. “Loaded,” featuring Young Jonn, is bright and uplifting, while “Igho”, meaning “money” in Benin, reflects on his roots and his journey. Then comes the powerful “Laho II,” where Burna Boy takes the original single and turns it into a commanding, fiery remix that many listeners already call the album’s standout. Shallipopi closes the project with “Laho III,” featuring Rauw Alejandro, bringing a smooth reggaeton twist that ties the album to a global sound.

In Auracle, Shallipopi stretches his creativity while staying true to the street-wise energy that defines him. The album is both a showcase of his growth and a bold statement that he’s aiming for the world, without letting go of Benin’s pulse at the centre of it all.

Review

Shallipopi’s Auracle project pushes his “Afro-pluto” identity into new territory, pairing his familiar log drums and hypnotic chants with international trap, amapiano, R&B, and even francophone influences. With features from some of the biggest names in music. Wizkid, Burna Boy, Gunna, Swae Lee, Pa Salieu, Ruger, Young Jonn, Keblack, and Rauw Alejandro. Auracle positions itself as a global-facing Afrobeats album without losing its Edo street roots.

A significant part of the album’s appeal lies in its upgraded sound. Heavy basslines, layered synths, and trance-like hooks dominate songs like “Laho,” giving the project a futuristic, dance-ready energy. Tracks such as “Aura” and “Loaded” move with high-tempo confidence, while “Stay,” featuring Swae Lee, slows things down with soft, melodic warmth. Experiments like “Opuehh” with Keblack add a francophone twist that widens the album’s palette.

Weaknesses

But even with these musical upgrades, Auracle shows its weaknesses. At 22 tracks, the album stretches beyond its strongest ideas, dipping into familiar patterns; most of these lengthy tracks suffer from the same issues, which include repetitive hooks, log-drum-heavy beats, and lyrical loops that echo earlier Shallipopi projects. This makes the album feel bloated in parts, risking listener fatigue.

Lyrically, Shallipopi remains true to himself. His Benin street slang, playful chants, and laid-back delivery dominate the album. Themes revolve around fame, money, brotherhood, pressure, and the thrill of success.

Where Auracle truly shines is in its collaborations. Wizkid brings effortless star power to “Like That (Bomboclat),” a track many listeners already call one of Shallipopi’s best. Gunna fuels “HIM” with Atlanta swagger, giving the album one of its smoothest global crossovers. Burna Boy transforms “Laho II” into a commanding remix that many consider the project’s peak moment. Pa Salieu, Ruger, Young Jonn, and Rauw Alejandro all add textures that expand the album’s world. Sometimes these guests overshadow Shallipopi, but their presence undeniably lifts the project’s international appeal.

Despite its unevenness, Auracle is already making waves. It shot straight to No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria, with “Laho” surpassing 70 million streams on Spotify. The album’s ambition, size, and global outlook cement his rise from street-pop rebel to one of Afrobeats’ most intriguing personalities.

In all, Auracle is strong in vibe and rich in sound, but it needs tighter curation, both in lyrics and in its central ideals. Music isn’t all about sounds; beyond entertainment, it must communicate, and be accurately built around specific philosophical ideas that define both the album and the artist. Take, for instance, Fela Kuti, whose music beautifully combines entertainment and education. And it is not just for Shallipopi; the same applies to almost all Nigerian creatives. However, in Auracle, Shallipopi has created an album that is impossible to ignore in Nigeria’s fast-shifting music industry.

Verdict:

6/10

Auracle is available to stream on Spotify and other music streaming platforms.