These are exciting times for fans of the late music legend Sunny Okosun, as the singer’s family has announced plans to remix his musical works.

It is coming 17 years after the leader of the Ozzidi band died from health-related issues.

On Sunday, the family of the late musical icon announced that they intend to remix his musical works in 2026.

Late Okosun’s brother, Iwa Okosun, disclosed this at the ‘Make a Widow Smile for Christmas’ programme organised by the Advocacy for Widows Empowerment Foundation (ADWEF).

The event was held at Okosun’s Church in Lagos, specifically at the House of Prayer Ministry, located in Ogba, Lagos.

Mr Iwa revealed that the family had been sustaining musical investments left by the late singer, including his church, adding that an annual memorial event is also held in his honour every May 23.

Preserving his legacy

Speaking further, Mr Iwa said that the goal is to prevent the legacies of the ‘Ziga Ha Ozi’ singer from going into oblivion.

“The essence is to keep his memories and legacies alive; Yes, Okosun is late, but his legacy lives on.

“We, the family members, still keep everything about him alive; the music is still going on, the videos are still going on, and even his church is still very much in operation,” he said.

He further noted that his church, the the House of Prayer Ministry, will never close down because his wife, children, brothers, sisters, family members and other church members still worship there.

He noted that the family has been able to preserve these legacies of the deceased because they were all groomed in that direction, as some of his children are singers.

He, however, identified factors such as the lack of finance as being a major challenge hindering progress, adding that some family friends and partners often extend support where they can.

“When one is alive, and money is flowing, everybody wants to be attached to you; but the moment someone is gone, you can’t see any friend again,” he said

Mr Iwa expressed optimism that the family will continue to do their best to preserve the legacy of their brother and son.

Sonny Okosun

Born on 1 January 1947, the late Sonny Okosun was known as the leader of the Ozzidi band.

From 1977, he became known for protest songs about Pan-Africanism, freedom and other social and political issues affecting Africans.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Okosun used his music as a platform to address critical social and political issues, including apartheid in South Africa and the quest for African unity.

His 1977 hit, ‘Fire in Soweto’, became an international anthem against oppression.

Other songs, like ‘Papa’s Land’ and ‘Which Way Nigeria’, a phrase that is still used to depict the country’s state of affairs to this day, resonated deeply with audiences across the continent.

By the early 90s, Okosun began transitioning towards gospel music. He released the gospel album ‘Songs of Praise’, followed by another gospel piece tagged ‘Revival’.

In 1998, he started the ‘House of Prayer Ministry’, a church located in the Ogba area in Ikeja, Lagos state.

Okosun died aged 61 of colon cancer on 24 May 2008.