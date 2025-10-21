Renowned traditional musician John Zuya, popularly known as John Mai Molo, is dead.

The musician died in the Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, after allegedly eating food suspected to be poisoned.

PM News reported that the singer, who had recently returned from Lagos on 16 October, after performing at several cultural events, reportedly fell ill shortly after consuming a meal suspected to have been poisoned.

He collapsed moments later and was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi, where he was confirmed dead.

Confirming the incident, a fellow musician and close associate, Emma Wakili, announced the singer’s death in a Facebook post on Saturday around 7:00 a.m.

“It is confirmed that John Zuya passed on this morning at 7:00 a.m. His body has been placed in the mortuary as we move forward with the investigation,” Mr Wakili wrote.

In a follow-up post, Mr Wakili expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing John as more than a friend.

“One of the most terrifying and painful moments of my life has been losing John Zuya. More than a friend, he was a brother. We shared dreams, made plans, and believed in a future full of promise. Now, he’s gone.

“His passing has left behind a cloud of unanswered questions, a situation shrouded in uncertainty. But God is not a man. The truth must come to light, and justice must be served. The investigation continues,” he lamented.

Mr Wakili also confirmed that the singer’sbody has been deposited in the hospital mortuary for an autopsy, as investigations continue to determine the exact cause of death.

The singer was widely celebrated across northern Nigeria for contributing to traditional music and cultural preservation.

He was popular for his songs ‘Abar Matasa’ and ‘Chaskale’, which feature Emma Wakili. His sudden demise has left fans, colleagues, and the Northern Nigerian entertainment community in shock.