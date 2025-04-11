I spent an hour yesterday watching Davido’s interview on The Breakfast Club, and it felt so good for so many reasons.

First, our generation witnessed the rise of Davido at about the same time we were also growing. So, watching him evolve alongside Wizkid and Olamide always hits differently. There’s a deep sense of attachment because we’ve been there from the days of Dami Duro, Holla at Your Boy, Eni Duro, Omo To Shan, and so on. It’s not just their story – it’s ours too.

Beyond the nostalgia, Davido has always identified with the streets. His personality is magnetic. And in that interview, he was real – talking about his career, family, faith, and everything in between.

One powerful moment was when he spoke about the burden of coming from a wealthy home – the stereotype, the hate, and the subtle blackmail. He said people often use his father’s wealth against him, saying things like “he doesn’t need this,” especially when he’s trying to get into certain rooms. It’s a silent battle many people from rich backgrounds face, and it’s rarely acknowledged. That vulnerability was raw. And I’m glad he’s past that phase now – focused on family, peace, and purpose.

When asked about his relationship with Burna and Wizkid, his response was mature and measured. He admitted they don’t have a personal relationship but emphasised that what matters most is the Afrobeat culture, and how it needs to be nurtured. That was growth.

He also touched on his fallout with Tiwa Savage, linked to his baby mama, but even in that, he spoke of Tiwa with love and respect. That was beautiful.

Davido opened up about how his background shaped him. He talked about being American, having access to the best life, and how his music career was deeply inspired by 50 Cent. His relationship with Chris Brown came up too, and he shared his admiration for the rise of Amapiano and how South African music is blazing right now.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

What stood out most to me was what he said about Chioma. He spoke about how he has been with her for many years and how her calm, grounded values are what made him stay. As a global superstar, Davido shared how burdensome it can be to constantly be seen to have no privacy. He described a peaceful moment with a friend in a small house, and how that reminded him of the quiet he craves. I guess that’s why he loves Chioma – her “off-camera” personality is his refuge. You could tell that this is a more reflective Davido than the one who sat with Ebuka on Bounce Radio years ago.

Then there’s the masterclass on how he handles online trolls. He made it clear that the rivalry between him, Wizkid, and Burna is more about the fans and the people who monetize the beef than it is about the artists themselves. I am glad he doesn’t take it personally. I hope more people see trolling for what it is: a survival strategy for some, rooted in the toxic reward system of digital platforms. This dark side of content monetization is something we really need to have deeper conversations about. We can’t keep allowing algorithms to reward bad behaviour just because it goes viral.

I am rooting for Davido’s upcoming album this April and his wedding in Miami this August. He’s like that distant friend you’re not close to, yet feel so connected with because you’ve followed his journey from the start. I love Davido – and watching that interview made me love him even more.

30BG for the culture.

Akintunde Babatunde, head of programmes at the Centre for Journalism, Innovation and Development, first shared this on his Facebook page. Premium Times has his permission to publish it.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

