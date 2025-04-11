The Nigerian stock market on Thursday rebounded with a gain of N377 billion on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd.

Market capitalisation rose by N377 billion or 0.58 per cent to close at N65.847 trillion, compared with N65.470 trillion posted on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) climbed by 601.25 points or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 104,788.25 from N104,187.00 earlier recorded.

The uptrend was driven by strong buying interest in medium and large capitalised stocks such as Caverton Offshore Support Group, VFD Group, Neimeth, among others

Meanwhile, the market breadth closed positive with 47 gainers and 11 losers

On the gainers’ chart, FG152028S1 grew by 100 per cent to close at N100.00 while Caverton Offshore Support Group increased by 10 per cent to close at N2.31 per share.

VFD Group soared by 9.92 per cent to close at N79.80 and Neimeth International Pharmaceutical gained by 9.92 per cent to close at N2.88 per share.

Veritas Kapital Assurance grew by 9.57 per cent to close at N1.03 per share.

On the losers’ chart, ABC Transport dropped by 10 per cent to close at N1.26 while Eterna fell by 9.90 per cent to close at N32.30 per share.

CAP Plc declined by 7.45 per cent to close at N43.50 and Regalins lost by 3.64 per cent to close at 53k per share.

Also, the Nigerian Exchange Group dropped by 3.23 per cent, to close at N34.50 per share.

A total of 432.56 million shares worth N9.719 billion were exchanged across 12,027 transactions.

This is compared to 376.61 million shares valued at N11.89 billion that was exchanged across 11,576 transactions earlier.

Transactions in the shares of Access Corporation topped the activity chart with 77.861 million shares worth N1.62 billion.

Ellah Lakes followed with 44.24 million shares valued at N132.76 million while Fidelity Bank transacted 32.46 million shares worth N614.78 million.

Zenith Bank traded 30.20 million shares valued at N1.466 billion and United Bank for Africa sold 20.45 million shares worth N718 million.

