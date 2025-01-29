On Tuesday, in Lagos State, top entertainers gathered to celebrate Fuji star Abass ‘Omo Rapala’ Obesere’s 60th birthday.

The event, held at the Anchor Event Center in Agidingbi, Lagos, was graced by notable figures in the entertainment industry, including Saheed Osupa, Taye Currency, Shina Peller, Wunmi Ajiboye, Kemi Korede, Ayo Olaiya, and others.

Osupa and Taye Currency put rivalry and fuji music supremacy aside as they felicitated with one of their own; it was one of the highlights of the night.

The Ibadan-born singer thrilled guests with his performance, taking the stage to deliver some of his hit songs while stealing the show with his energetic dance moves.

Dressed in a purple-stoned agbada with a matching purple durag, Obesere’s youthful appearance could have easily led those unfamiliar with his prime to mistake him for a Gen Z Afrobeats singer.

Beyond his stylish outfit, his wife, Tolanikawo Akande, stood beside him, elegantly dressed in a stunning white lace ensemble with matching headgear, perfectly complemented by gold accessories.

During his performance, guests showered Obesere—also known as Papa Tosibe—with cash. He and his wife also received special prayers from Sheik Sanu Sheu.

In his prayers, Sheik Sheu asked God to grant the singer, also known as Oba Alasakasa, a long life and good health, praying against any illness that could force his family to take him around for treatment.

Philanthropic gesture

The ‘Egungun Be Careful’ singer elevated the grand celebration with a heartfelt philanthropic gesture by commissioning a multi-million naira mosque situated at the premises of Iponri Grammar School in Lagos, his alma mater.

The project was done in conjunction with the Sidophobia Fans Club of Obesere, his official fans club.

Obesere received a warm welcome from students and staff, who honoured him with vibrant cultural performances and heartfelt tributes.

In addition, he donated essential educational materials, including books, school bags, and other supplies.

During his speech, the singer expressed gratitude to the school management and emphasised the importance of education.

He shared, “I have always believed in giving back quietly, but this year, God told me it must be loud. Today, we commission this multi-million naira mosque, which is a dream come true for me. I am deeply grateful to everyone, especially my fans, for making this possible.”

He further emphasised, “Education is the foundation of everything. It equips you with the tools to succeed, no matter your life path. Always prioritise learning and remain dedicated to your dreams.”

In another video on his Instagram page, he stated that the gesture would continue and would not be limited to the mosque and the educational materials.

“To God Be The Glory! Today, we commissioned the newly built mosque at my alma mater and donated learning materials to the pupils. This will continue and won’t stop for a bit.”

More gestures

At the birthday celebration venue, the 60-year-old gifted one of his band members, Sharafa Salawudeen, a house in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He also gifted plots of land, each now valued at over N5 million, to his entire band members.

Obesere further explained that his gesture toward his band members was not meant to be pompous or showy but was driven by a desire to do something unprecedented in the music industry.

He added that the gesture would inspire others to do the right things, emphasising his love for making people happy.

The ‘Mr. Magic’ hitmaker said: “This promise I made two years ago, and I am overjoyed to fulfil it today. The land was worth N1 million then, but now it’s over N5 million. My band members are more than just a team—they are my family. Sharafa Salawudeen, in particular, has been with me through thick and thin, and this house is my way of appreciating his loyalty.”

Obesere was initially signed with Sony Music but later moved on to other labels after payment disputes.

Obesere is signed to Mayors Ville Entertainment, an artist management firm and subsidiary of Maxgolan Entertainment Group, a record company based in Lagos, Nigeria.

