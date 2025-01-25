Renowned Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola will host the fifth edition of the Seamoriow New Year Praise, which will take place on Sunday at the Seamoriow Sports Complex, Ikotun, Lagos.
This much-anticipated event, organised by the Seamoriow Group will bring together a stellar lineup of gospel artistes and attendees in a celebration of faith, gratitude, and hope.
The event will see performances from gospel sensations, including Korede Emmanuel, whose soul-stirring worship songs have captivated audiences nationwide, and Olabest, an inspirational singer celebrated for his ability to uplift spirits through music.
Grace Idowu, known for her commanding and moving voice, will grace the stage alongside Funmi Sax, a saxophonist renowned for her exceptional instrumental artistry.
Since its inception in 2021, the Seamoriow New Year Praise has grown into a cherished tradition, marking the beginning of each year with vibrant praise and heartfelt worship.
Reflecting on the inspiration behind the initiative, Mr Oluwaseyi shared a deeply personal testimony:
He said: “In 2020, I was at the lowest point in my life. All hope was lost; shame and mockery of men stared directly at me. Tears couldn’t solve the problem. The nights became too long. Money couldn’t do much, and help ceased. But God arose as in Mount Perazim. He did His work, His strange work, and brought to pass His strange acts in my life. I couldn’t contain the joy of restoration alone, hence the birth of the New Year Praise and Thanksgiving service.”
Mr Oluwaseyi described the event as more than an annual gathering, emphasising its profound impact on the community. “The Seamoriow New Year Praise is more than an event; it is a movement of thanksgiving and a testimony of God’s faithfulness. It reminds us to start the year with gratitude, trusting in God’s power to do the extraordinary,” he said.
The Seamoriow New Year Praise symbolises hope and restoration, uniting individuals and families from diverse backgrounds in a shared expression of faith and gratitude.
