Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has ordered an investigation into the killing of protesters by security agents during a demolition exercise in the state.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, in a statement on Thursday, said Mr Yusuf visited the Rimin Auzinawa community in the Ungogo Local Government Area and condoled with the families of those killed in the incident.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the families of the protesters demanded justice for the victims.

At least two protesters were shot dead by security officers as officials demolished properties at Rimin Auzinawa in the Ungogo Local Government Area.

The state government had ordered the demolition of the properties after the Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) said they were built on Bayero University’s land.

To avert the demolition, the property owners, through their lawyer, Nura Ahmad, sued the state Attorney General, the state government, KNUPDA, and the police before the Federal High Court.

The court, in suit No. FHC/KN/CS/240/2023 restrained the state government from demolishing the properties pending the determination of the suit.

However, the residents said armed thugs, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and vigilantes arrived at the community around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and shot sporadically while officials demolished the structures.

The residents identified those killed at the scene as Saminu Aliyu and Auwal Sani. Another person reportedly died in the hospital. Six people sustained gunshot and machete wounds.

Governor’s reaction

Mr Bature acknowledged that the “demolition exercise resulted in the tragic loss of three lives and left several others injured.”

“During his visit, Governor Yusuf met with the bereaved graves family, offering heartfelt sympathies and announcing that the state government will sponsor the family of the three deceased victims.

“He also directed the immediate settlement of medical bills for all injured individuals and provided food items to support the affected families”, the statement added.

Mr Bature said the governor announced plans to construct a new Juma’at mosque in the affected community as a charity dedicated to the three deceased protesters.

READ ALSO: Governor vows to prosecute officials for illegal recruitment of teachers

Also, Mr Bature said the governor announced a plan to connect the community to the national grid, construct solar-powered boreholes, and establish a health facility and a feeder road for them.

The statement stated that the governor frowned on the use of live ammunition on unarmed citizens, saying such actions are unacceptable and would not be tolerated.

“To ensure accountability, the governor has established an investigative committee tasked with uncovering the causes and identifying those responsible for the tragedy.

“Equally, the governor has summoned the management of the Bayero University, Kano, to his office with immediate effect and directed them to suspend all actions on the demolition exercise.

“Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has also assured the community of his commitment to resolving the over 40-year-old land dispute between Rimin Zakara community and the Bayero University Kano”, the statement added.

