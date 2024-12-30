The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, has said he initiated a foreign scholarship programme to address the backwardness of north-west Nigeria in education.
Mr Jibrin stated this while sending off 70 students, and his foundation is sponsoring them to study artificial intelligence (AI) and forensic and robotics science.
Addressing the beneficiaries at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, he said the initiative aims to address the gaps in the fields and fast-track the region’s and the country’s development.
“One of the areas that we have a problem in educating our youth is the northwestern part of this country. We have a youth population, which is an asset to us, but our problem is that they are not well-educated. And I feel that our number one solution to our problems is educating our youth.
|
READ ALSO: Governor Lawal approves 13th month salary for Zamfara workers
“For now, we are taking out about 70. But because of flight issues, this batch is going now. Then we are also going to increase. It’s going to be a yearly kind of arrangement,” Mr Jibrin stated.
He said plans are in place to help the students to become self-reliant and start their businesses after their studies.
Mr Jibrin also donated 200 dollars to each beneficiary – 65 males and five females.
Some persons in Jigawa posted photos of relatives in the programme while commending the lawmaker’s gesture.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999