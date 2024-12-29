Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the payment of a 13th-month salary to Zamfara state civil and public servants.
The approval was communicated in a circular issued on the 28th of December 2024 by the Zamfara State Head of Service.
The 13th month salary is the second of its kind in Zamfara State’s history, with the first being paid by Lawal’s administration last December.
Zamfara civil and public servants, including retirees, will receive a bonus of 30% of their basic salary as the 13th month salary.
This initiative acknowledges the dedication and hard work of the Zamfara workforce by providing them with extra financial support during the holiday season.
The 13th-month salary payment is one of several ideas to empower workers and foster economic growth in Zamfara State.
To fulfill its promises, the government has cleared over N10 billion in gratuities owed over the past 11 years, approved a minimum wage of N70,000, and ensured workers’ salaries were paid on time.
