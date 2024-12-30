Rising gospel singer Omoseyin Taiwo, popularly known as Angel Heart, and her producer Opeyemi Kolawole, a.k.a. Opiano, hosted an exclusive album listening party on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in their musical journey.

Held under the aegis of KWG Entertainment, the event celebrated Angel Heart’s upcoming debut album, which she describes as a message of hope, faith, and gratitude centred on God and Jesus Christ.

Five-year journey

At the event, Angel Heart, an HND graduate from Gateway Polytechnic, reflected on the challenging yet rewarding process of creating her debut album.

“The album took five years, and the journey was tasking,” she shared.

“The major challenge was relocating from Lekki and setting up the studio here (Mushin). It took a lot of resources and time, especially when we had to handle the mastering process.”

Despite the delays, Angel Heart remained steadfast, trusting in the divine purpose of her music.

“Every time I listen to the songs, they feel new, as if God has an agenda for them. The songs are sent to give someone hope and make them rejoice, leading to testimonies by God’s grace.”

A message of hope and gratitude

The album features songs that resonate deeply with Angel Heart’s faith and experiences. Tracks like Duro de Oluwa (wait on the Lord) encourage listeners to hold hope even in adversity. “It’s a song for those who feel all hope is lost,” she explained. “By waiting on God, they can realise that He is the source of everything.”

Another standout track, Jijo Ope, is a praise medley that expresses gratitude to God. “It’s about celebrating life and the miracles God has done. Even when people doubt your journey, God’s grace can take you farther than expected,” she added.

Another anticipated hit track on the upcoming album is “Confusion,” which speaks to God’s mysterious ways, often confusing the enemy.

Discovering Angel Heart’s talent

Discovering Angel Heart’s potential was pivotal for KWG Entertainment CEO Opeyemi Kolawole.

“She used to be my backup singer when I was an artist, and I saw her drive, tenacity, and skills even back then,” Mr Kolawole said. “When we reconnected years later, I knew she had what it takes to excel. After signing her, I ensured she underwent proper training to refine her voice and improve her artistry.”

Overcoming challenges

The five-year journey was not without its setbacks. Mr Kolawole revealed how personal finances and job instability affected the project’s timeline.

“The funds spent on the album came from my regular job, not loans, so it took time to recoup. At some point, I lost my job, which delayed the project further,” he admitted. “But I never lost the drive. I believed in the vision, and we made it happen with persistence.”

Focus on Gospel Music

While KWG Entertainment manages gospel and secular artists, gospel music remains Mr Kolawole’s primary focus. “Gospel is my calling,” he emphasised. “I’ve been doing it for a long time and still serve as my church’s music director and keyboardist. For me, it’s about propagating value and touching lives through meaningful music.”

Angel Heart echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of her faith. “Everything about this album centres on God. It’s my way of spreading His message and giving people hope,” she said.

Looking ahead

With plans to release the album officially by February 2025, Angel Heart and KWG Entertainment are excited about what lies ahead. “This is just the beginning,” Kolawole noted. “We are making a statement with this project and showing the industry the substance and significance we bring. It’s a launchpad, and we’re determined to do even greater things in the years to come.”

Angel Heart’s goal remains simple yet profound: to inspire, uplift, and bring people closer to God through her music. She said, “When people appreciate our value, they’ll appreciate us too. That’s where the blessings will come from.”

The listening party concluded with glowing reviews from attendees, setting the stage for what many hope will be Angel Heart’s remarkable debut in the gospel music industry.

