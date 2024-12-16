Kano South Senatorial District lost two commissioners in the state Executive Council following the replacement of the five commissioners sacked by Governor Abba Yusuf on Monday.

The governor submitted the names of six commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The governor reshuffled the cabinet on Thursday, firing Abdullahi Baffa, the secretary to the State Government, and five commissioners.

The sacked commissioners are Ibrahim Fagge of the Ministry of Finance; Ladidi Garko of Culture and Tourism; Baba Dantiye of Information and Internal Affairs; Shehu Yammedi of Special Duties; and Abbas Sani-Abbas of Rural and Community Development.

The governor also scrapped the office of the Chief of Staff and directed the occupant, Shehu Sagagi, to await further instructions. Mr Sagagi’s name is among the six commissioner-nominees submitted to the state’s House of Assembly. He was initially appointed as the secretary of the Kano State Shura Council.

The Speaker of the House, Ismail Falgore, announced the nominees’ names during Monday’s plenary. He said they would appear before lawmakers on Tuesday for screening.

The nominees are Ibrahim Wayya; Shehu Sagagi; Dahiru Hashim; Isma’il Dan-Maraya, Gaddafi Shehu; and Abdulkadir Abdulsalam.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The nominees are largely from the Kano Central District, as two commissioners from the Kano South District, Ladidi Kargo and Shehu Yammedi, were not replaced.

Nominee Mr Wayya was a rights activist suspended from the Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF) last month. The forum also banned his organisation, the Citizens for Development and Education (CDE), for one year.

Observers believe the governor picked more commissioners from Kano Central to strengthen his support base in the zone ahead of the 2027 election.

Some influential federal lawmakers in the NNPP from Kano Southern have fallen out with the governor and his political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

