Kano South Senatorial District lost two commissioners in the state Executive Council following the replacement of the five commissioners sacked by Governor Abba Yusuf on Monday.
The governor submitted the names of six commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.
The governor reshuffled the cabinet on Thursday, firing Abdullahi Baffa, the secretary to the State Government, and five commissioners.
The sacked commissioners are Ibrahim Fagge of the Ministry of Finance; Ladidi Garko of Culture and Tourism; Baba Dantiye of Information and Internal Affairs; Shehu Yammedi of Special Duties; and Abbas Sani-Abbas of Rural and Community Development.
|
The governor also scrapped the office of the Chief of Staff and directed the occupant, Shehu Sagagi, to await further instructions. Mr Sagagi’s name is among the six commissioner-nominees submitted to the state’s House of Assembly. He was initially appointed as the secretary of the Kano State Shura Council.
The Speaker of the House, Ismail Falgore, announced the nominees’ names during Monday’s plenary. He said they would appear before lawmakers on Tuesday for screening.
The nominees are Ibrahim Wayya; Shehu Sagagi; Dahiru Hashim; Isma’il Dan-Maraya, Gaddafi Shehu; and Abdulkadir Abdulsalam.
READ ALSO: Kano governor surprises friends, foes with cabinet reshuffle
The nominees are largely from the Kano Central District, as two commissioners from the Kano South District, Ladidi Kargo and Shehu Yammedi, were not replaced.
Nominee Mr Wayya was a rights activist suspended from the Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF) last month. The forum also banned his organisation, the Citizens for Development and Education (CDE), for one year.
Observers believe the governor picked more commissioners from Kano Central to strengthen his support base in the zone ahead of the 2027 election.
Some influential federal lawmakers in the NNPP from Kano Southern have fallen out with the governor and his political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999