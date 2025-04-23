Travel has always been my window to different cultures, and this trip was no exception.

I went on vacation to Italy in February from Paris, and when I came back, one of my colleagues at work (I’m an English teacher) asked, “Hey Dasola, how was Rome?”

When you saw “Italy,” Rome was probably the first place that came to mind. While Rome may undisputably be a great vacation spot, I’m telling you that there’s another unpopular gem called Bologna!

Oh, maybe I should take that “unpopular” back because who hasn’t heard of Bolognese pasta? Yes, that’s the city it originated from, and oh my goodness, I’d definitely like that it is served as my last meal on earth! It’s so good! Make sure to taste it before bidding the world goodbye.

And the pizza? Simply outstanding. I’m not much of a foodie, I promise, so take it from a picky eater like me that the Italian pizza is out of this world. I’ve taken pizzas and Italians live up to their names in being the best when it comes to Pizza and Pasta.

Frankly speaking, it’s ruined pizzas for me elsewhere, and I doubt I would willingly want to try pizzas elsewhere until I fly back to Italy. While France holds a special place in my heart, I found that the Italians let the taste of their food do the talking. Don’t forget to try the parmesan cheese during your goût tour d’accord? Much like our beloved local feasts in Nigerian parties and festivals, Bologna’s dining culture centres around sharing and community. Okay, that’s all I have for you on the food front.

Bologna has this “I’m always happy and free” vibe. The weather is just perfect, and even when it’s raining, it manages to not be dreary and looks romantic and dreamy while at it. The city is colourful, alive even, if you ask me. The people are generally happy and walk with a bounce in their steps. They’re also quite expressive, and yes, the “lively hand gestures” are real! I didn’t even have to wait for so long before I found someone talking with their hands at the airport.

The people are not stuck up when it comes to fashion. They’re free and play around with colours and styles. There’s a “just do you” in there.

Italian is also a very beautiful language. It flows like a carefully composed melody, with each word adding a layer of warmth and charm to everyday interaction. It’s like someone trying to lure you into a dream with low, throaty laughter, but the laughter is soft and dances inside your brain. It is sexy, flirty, and playful.

The first Italian word I learnt on Duolingo is Zucchero, which means “sugar.” If you don’t know the meaning of that word and it’s said to you with that lovely Italian accent, you’d almost blush. Yet it’s just someone saying “sugar”. Well, you could actually blush depending on the context. A lot of them speak English, and this also makes your vacation experience relatively smoother.

My hostess was a friend I met on Facebook in 2020, with whom I became quite close. Yes, it was the first time we would meet. She speaks fluent Italian and has lost her Nigerian accent.

She told me something about the “circolaria” in medieval times. Bologna was a circle with “two towers” in the heart of the city. This medieval circular design not only defined Bologna’s early urban planning but also remains a testament to its storied past and evolution as a cultural hub. Bologna would later be developed and expanded around this “circle”. You’d definitely want to go to the city centre; there are many street shows to see, flea markets to get amazing bargains, plenty of beautiful and funny-looking dogs, protests, musical bands, luxury clothes and shoes.

She would also explain “bidet” to me. I was confused seeing it in restrooms, but she explained it’s for washing up after doing your business. It’s shaped like a WC, only that there’s a tap attached to it, and the surface is flat and wide. I love the concept because I prefer water to just tissue.

Of course, there’s the Bologna University; it’s quite big, but I didn’t particularly find it interesting. As you can see in these pictures, I toured many restaurants, libraries, and bookshops with my friend.

As a tourist, you wouldn’t have any problem with the transportation system. Navigating Bologna is hassle-free: Simply tap your card on the validating machine aboard the bus, and if you’re ever overcharged, they have a system for refunds. Train tickets follow a similarly convenient process.

They have also started experimenting with electric buses, which is awesome for the environment. This green initiative not only simplifies your journey but also shows a forward-thinking approach to sustainability that Nigeria could learn from.

Nice one, Bologna!

Italians are also quite attractive! Oh my God! I thought perhaps European men were not my cup of tea UNTIL I landed in Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna and my mind kept screaming at me if we could handle this mishmash of deliciousness wrapped into one! They’re so cute without even trying, what? I subjectively think it’s a place to go to as a man if you want to express your feminine side without any fear of judgment.

Racism seems to be less prevalent here, and that’s understandable for a city that thrives on tourism. I also noticed there were fewer black people than I had seen in France, but then again, it could just be my experience, and we shouldn’t generalise. Yes, I’m a tourist, but the activist in me will always look out for multiculturalism—how many Black or Asian people can I find when I look around in any European city?

I will write about Paris as a tourist destination and as a place to live and work.

Needless to say, I’m totally in love with Bologna. If you want to feel alive, youthful, happy, expressive, loved (they give great bear-like hugs) and the opposite of boredom, then Bologna is for you.

You’d be glad you listened to me, I promise.

‘Dasola Tewogbade, also known as Sisí Afrika, is a Nigerian feminist activist currently on a language exchange programme in Paris. She speaks Yoruba, English and French fluently and can be reached via tewogbaded@gmail.com

