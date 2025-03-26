HNigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening cultural ties with Uganda to promote pan-African unity and regional integration.

The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja when she received a 27-member delegation of senior military officers from Uganda on a courtesy visit.

Represented by the Department of Cultural Industries and Heritage Head, Canon Anamah, the Minister emphasised the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and Uganda, dating back to the 1960s.

She noted that both nations share similar historical experiences, including struggles with colonialism, ethnic conflicts, and religious differences.

“The Ministry is pleased to be one of the locations you chose for your study tour because it is our mandate to present, preserve, and promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage,” she stated in a press statement issued by Nneka Anibeze, special assistant, media and publicity for the Ministry.

“The relationship between Nigeria and Uganda is one of cooperation, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to regional and international development. We have a long-standing relationship that dates back to the 1960s. Both countries were formerly ruled by Britain and share similar historical experiences, including struggles with religion, ethnic civil crises, and more.

“In terms of cooperation, Nigeria and Uganda have signed several bilateral agreements, including a Technical Aid Corps agreement in 1988, a Bilateral Trade Agreement in 1990, and Technical Cooperation in 1990, among others. The two countries have also collaborated on regional and international issues related to peace, security, trade, and economic development.”

Ms Musawa also outlined Nigeria’s plans to expand its creative economy, focusing on innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation. She stressed the importance of cultural exchange in strengthening ties between the two nations.

“Our mandate is to present, preserve, and promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage. In line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Ministry is committed to achieving economic growth and job creation through skill acquisition and capacity-building programs across the six geopolitical zones of the federation,” she said.

The Minister further revealed that the Ministry had completed work on a revised Nigerian cultural policy aimed at driving the creative economy through an eight-point agenda. This initiative, she noted, is designed to position Nigeria as Africa’s creative capital by 2030.

Ugandan delegation seeks deeper engagement

George Igumba, a major general leading the Ugandan delegation, described the visit as a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between Nigeria and Uganda.

“We are here to study a variety of issues, but most importantly, those bordering on international affairs and relations,” General Igumba said.

“We have used local lessons to trace, despite our abilities and capabilities, the factors impeding our objectives related to national security.

“We have overcome our traditional challenges like poverty, disease, and failing insecurity. We have come to Nigeria for you to help us expand what we have and enrich our understanding of the problem.”

During the visit, the delegation was presented with a paper on The Effects of Colonialism on Cultural Heritage, which provided insights into Nigeria’s history, geography, traditions, and cultural heritage.

The ongoing collaboration between Nigeria and Uganda is seen as a step towards strengthening pan-African affiliations, fostering cultural exchange, boosting tourism, and enhancing economic cooperation between the two nations.

