Nigeria’s economy has long been reliant on oil exports, but with global economic shifts, fluctuating oil prices, and the urgent need for diversification, exporting non-oil products has become a crucial survival strategy. This strategy is essential for economic stability, job creation, and national growth.

Recognizing this, the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) launched the Export for Survival campaign on November 21, 2022. That year, the campaign took place in the streets of Lagos and Abuja, with NEPC staff and stakeholders engaging in walkathons to raise awareness. The slogan was not just a marketing phrase—it was a call to action, highlighting the urgent need for Nigeria to embrace exports as a pathway to economic security.

Though the Export for Survival slogan has since been replaced by a new campaign, Double Your Export, the message remains clear: Nigeria must export to survive. These campaigns are far from mere promotional exercises; they serve as patriotic calls to all Nigerians, urging participation in non-oil export trade as a means to industrial development, economic growth, and increased foreign exchange earnings. The objective is clear—Nigeria must transition from an import-dependent economy to an export-driven one.

The Export for Survival slogan resonated deeply because it underscored the essential role of exports in sustaining businesses, growing the economy, and ensuring financial stability. In challenging economic times, individuals, businesses, and governments must prioritize exporting goods and services to generate revenue, earn foreign exchange, increase local production, and create jobs. This approach is key to achieving sustainable economic growth.

A critical issue Nigeria faces today is the persistent depreciation of the naira, largely due to the country’s trade deficit. Nigeria imports significantly more than it exports, resulting in a heavy reliance on foreign currencies such as the U.S. dollar. This demand for foreign exchange exerts pressure on the naira, leading to its continued decline in value. The solution lies in increasing local production to achieve self-sufficiency while tapping into global markets to boost foreign earnings.

The Export for Survival mantra remains highly relevant. It serves as a stark reminder that, to navigate economic downturns successfully, Nigeria must increase its exports, reduce trade deficits, and strengthen its currency. The benefits of expanding exports extend beyond economic stability. For industries such as agriculture and manufacturing, exporting can serve as a critical means of ensuring that surplus goods reach global markets rather than going to waste.

The time to act is now. Exporting is not merely an option—it is an imperative for survival. As individuals, businesses, and policymakers, we must embrace a mindset of production and trade expansion, ensuring that Nigerian-made goods and services gain prominence in regional and global markets. By doing so, Nigeria will not only stabilize its economy but also secure a prosperous future for generations to come.

Economic Stability: Leveraging Exports for Survival

To ensure sustainable economic growth, job creation, and foreign exchange earnings, Nigeria must adopt an aggressive export strategy that prioritises agriculture, manufacturing, solid minerals, and the digital economy.

Diversification Beyond Oil: A New Economic Vision

Nigeria’s overreliance on crude oil has left the economy vulnerable to external shocks. Expanding into non-oil sectors will create more stable revenue streams.

Agricultural Exports: Nigeria has vast agricultural potential, with products like cocoa, cashew, sesame, shea butter, and ginger offering significant export opportunities. However, to maximize earnings, Nigeria must invest in processing and value addition rather than exporting raw produce.

Manufacturing: Encouraging the production of textiles, leather goods, furniture, and processed foods will not only reduce dependency on imports but also make Nigerian products competitive in international markets.

Solid Minerals: Nigeria is rich in minerals like lithium, gold, limestone, and tantalite, which are in high demand globally. With proper policies and investments, the mining sector would become a major contributor to export revenues.

Creative & Digital Economy: The global popularity of Nigerian music, Nollywood films, and tech services presents an opportunity for exporting intellectual property and digital services, further diversifying the economy.

Strengthening Export-Oriented Policies

For Nigeria to thrive in global trade, the government must create a business-friendly environment that removes bottlenecks in export processes. Streamlining export documentation, reducing port delays, and improving trade facilitation will enhance competitiveness. Nigeria must also take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which provides access to a 1.3 billion-person market. Expanding export financing through institutions like the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) and providing tax incentives for exporters will encourage more businesses to enter global markets.

Infrastructure & Logistics: The Backbone of Export Growth

Efficient logistics and infrastructure are critical for a successful export-driven economy. To achieve this, Nigeria must fix its power supply. Unstable electricity increases production costs, making exports less competitive. Reliable energy solutions are essential for industrial growth. We also need to modernize our ports & borders, thereby reducing port congestion and enhancing border trade processes to improve export efficiency. Our transportation networks need to be upgraded. Improved roads, railways, and inland waterways will ensure smoother movement of goods to international markets.

Value Addition & Processing: Increasing Export Earnings

Exporting raw materials limits Nigeria’s economic potential. Instead, the country should focus on value-added exports, such as processing Cashew Nuts into Processed Cashew Snacks, Palm Oil into Refined Oil, Cosmetics, and Biodiesel, Ginger into Dried or Processed Ginger Powder, Cocoa beans into Chocolate (and the list is endless). By adding value before export, Nigeria can create jobs, increase foreign exchange earnings, and enhance its trade balance.

Capacity Building & Export Readiness

Many Nigerian businesses struggle with export regulations, packaging standards, and market access. Training programs focused on Export Procedures & International Trade Laws, Quality Standards & Certifications (NAFDAC, SON, etc.), Market Intelligence & Digital Export Platforms would go a long way in equipping SMEs to participate in Export.

These initiatives will equip businesses with the knowledge and tools needed to compete globally.

Leveraging Technology for Export Growth

The rise of e-commerce and digital platforms presents new opportunities for Nigerian exporters. Businesses can directly access global buyers through platforms like Alibaba, Amazon, and B2B marketplaces. Key sectors include Agricultural produce listed on global commodity exchanges, Fashion, Arts, and Handicrafts sold via online platforms, and Tech Services such as Software development, freelancing, and digital marketing that can generate significant foreign exchange.

For Nigeria to secure its economic future, it must transition from an import-dependent economy to an export-driven one. The mantra ‘Export for Survival’ remains as relevant as ever. It is not just a campaign slogan but a national economic imperative.

– Titi Ojo is the Executive Secretary for the Network of Practicing Non-oil Exporters of Nigeria (NPNEN). She is a licensed Business Development Services Provider, Project Management Professional and Accredited Management Trainer

