The average retail price paid by Nigerians for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, rose to ₦1,596.25 per litre in May 2026, reflecting the continued pressure of high fuel costs on households and businesses across the country.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its Petrol Price Watch report released on Wednesday, showing that the average pump price increased by 55.31 per cent when compared with ₦1,027.76 recorded in May 2025.

The latest figure also represents a 4.13 per cent increase from the average price of ₦1,532.93 per litre recorded in April 2026.

The data indicate that fuel prices have continued their upward trajectory despite fluctuations recorded in some months over the past year.

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A review of the monthly trend showed that the national average stood at ₦1,037.66 per litre in June 2025, then declined to ₦1,024.99 in July and ₦988.25 in August. The average price fell further to ₦970.59 in September 2025, then rose to ₦1,052.31 in October and ₦1,061.35 in November.

In December 2025, the average price eased slightly to ₦1,048.63 per litre and stood at ₦1,034.76 in January 2026. It increased marginally to ₦1,051.47 in February, then surged to ₦1,288.54 in March and ₦1,532.93 in April. The upward trend continued in May, reaching ₦1,596.25 per litre.

Edo records highest price

Across the states, Edo recorded the highest average retail price of petrol at ₦1,722.91 per litre in May.

Bauchi followed, with an average price of ₦1,715.47 per litre, while Benue residents paid ₦1,698.57 per litre.

On the other hand, Adamawa recorded the lowest average price at ₦1,469.83 per litre. Katsina followed closely with ₦1,470.63 per litre, while Sokoto posted an average of ₦1,489.33 per litre.

The figures underscore the wide variations in petrol prices across the country, reflecting differences in transportation costs, supply logistics and market conditions.

South-south leads geopolitical zones

At the zonal level, the South-South recorded the highest average petrol price at ₦1,623.84 per litre.

The North-east followed with ₦1,622.76, while the South-East posted an average of ₦1,593.91.

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The North-central zone recorded ₦1,589.92, marginally higher than the South-West’s ₦1,588.96. The North-West had the lowest zonal average at ₦1,564.11 per litre.

The latest report highlights the persistent rise in fuel prices since the deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector, with petrol now selling at levels significantly higher than those recorded a year ago.

For many households and businesses, the increase continues to translate into higher transportation and operating costs, adding to broader concerns over the cost of living in Africa’s largest economy.