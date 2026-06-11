Investigations into the fatal train crash on the Warri–Itakpe Train Service in Delta State on Monday have commenced, the Federal Ministry of Transportation said Wednesday, assuring of ongoing efforts to identify all injured victims.

The ministry, alongside the Nigerian Railway Corporation, also expressed its regret over the disaster, while sympathising with the families of the victims, according to a statement by Funsho Adebiyi, the permanent secretary of the ministry.

“The Ministry and the NRC extend their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the quick recovery of all those injured,” the statement noted.

At least five fatalities – four adults and an infant – were recorded when a train derailed on the Warri-Itakpe Train Service on Monday, with preliminary reports showing four coaches capsized during the accident.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The train had 482 people on board, including 442 passengers, 40 crew members, security personnel and third-party service providers.

The ministry said 24 people were severely wounded, while many others sustained varying degrees of injury and are currently receiving medical attention.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in May that the NRC suspended the Warri-Itakpe Train Service for six months, not long after it resumed operations, citing “operational exigencies” and technical recommendations.

The ministry acknowledged prompt response from rescue and evacuation teams and agencies at the crash scene. It also mentioned the support provided by Senator Ede Dafinone, who represents the Delta Central Senatorial District, and Patrick Ukah, a former secretary to the Delta State Government.

An employee of the NRC suffered a traumatic limb injury and is receiving treatment under stable conditions, the ministry noted.

It disclosed that efforts are ongoing to identify all the injured victims and the deceased for proper documentation, adding that the full onboard manifest has been retrieved and will be made available on request by relevant authorities.

Necessary support will be provided to those affected, the ministry affirmed.