The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has directed its departments to suspend services to 11 domestic airlines over unpaid financial obligations owed to the regulator.

The directive was contained in an internal memo dated 22 May, which instructed all NCAA directorates and regional offices to place the affected operators on a “no-pay-no-service” arrangement pending financial clearance from the Directorate of Finance and Accounts.

The memo was signed by the Director of Finance and Accounts, Olufemi Odukoya, and copied to the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other senior officials of the authority.

Airlines affected by the directive include Air Peace, Ibom Air, Arik Air, United Nigeria Airlines, Max Air, Rano Air, NG Eagle, ValueJet, Overland Airways, Umza Air and Caverton Helicopters.

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The directive comes amid increasing financial pressure on domestic airlines due to rising aviation fuel costs, foreign exchange challenges, and high operating expenses across the sector.

Under the directive, affected airlines may be unable to access some regulatory services until their financial obligations are settled.

The move has also raised concerns within the industry over the possible impact on airline operations if the situation persists.

The NCAA relies on statutory charges and service-related payments from airlines to fund inspections, oversight responsibilities and other regulatory activities.

In recent months, several domestic airlines have faced operational disruptions linked to rising costs, aircraft maintenance challenges and limited fleet availability.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that some airlines, such as Rano Air, adjusted schedules and suspended routes amid the sharp rise in Jet A1 aviation fuel prices, which continued to pressure operators.

The latest directive further underscores the financial strain on Nigeria’s aviation sector, as airlines struggle to balance rising operational costs with declining passenger purchasing power.