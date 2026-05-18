The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, on Monday unveiled the official website, toll-free call centre and digital case management portal of the Office of the Tax Ombud, describing the platforms as part of efforts to build a fairer, more transparent and taxpayer-friendly tax system in Nigeria.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony in Abuja, Mr Oyedele said the initiative reflects the government’s broader fiscal reform agenda focused on improving taxpayer confidence, simplifying tax administration and strengthening accountability within the revenue system.

The minister said that disputes are inevitable in any tax system, but what matters is the availability of credible and accessible mechanisms to resolve them.

“The modern tax system must be built not only on efficient revenue collection, but also on fairness, accountability, transparency, and trust,” Mr Oyedele said.

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He added that, “Taxpayers must have confidence that when disputes arise, because they always arise, they will be heard fairly, treated respectfully, and provided with accessible and affordable timely resolution mechanisms.”

According to him, the establishment of the Office of the Tax Ombud aligns with ongoing tax reforms aimed at reducing arbitrariness, protecting taxpayer rights, encouraging voluntary compliance and creating a globally competitive fiscal system.

He said the digital platforms being unveiled represent “a new era in tax administration,” in which taxpayers are treated as partners in national development rather than adversaries.

“With these few words of mine, but with great excitement for the journey ahead of us, I hereby unveil the official website of the Office of the Tax Ombud, along with the toll-free centre and case management portal,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the Tax Ombud, John Nwabueze, described the launch as a major institutional reform aimed at strengthening fairness, transparency, and public trust in Nigeria’s tax administration.

Mr Nwabueze said the office was established under the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria Establishment Act 2025 to serve as an independent and impartial institution for resolving taxpayer complaints and disputes.

“The Office of the Tax Ombud was therefore created as an independent and impartial institution to provide taxpayers with accessible, timely and cost-effective mechanisms for addressing complaints, resolving disputes and promoting voluntary tax compliance,” he said.

According to him, the office will serve as a bridge between taxpayers and revenue authorities through conciliation, stakeholder engagement, and alternative dispute-resolution mechanisms to reduce prolonged litigation.

He added that the newly launched digital systems would allow taxpayers to submit complaints online, track cases in real time, access tax guidance, and communicate directly with trained support personnel through the call centre.

“Today is more than a technology launch. It is the acquisition of a renewed public service architecture designed around accessibility, responsiveness and citizens’ confidence,” he stated.

Mr Nwabueze also praised President Bola Tinubu’s administration for pushing institutional tax reforms and acknowledged Mr Oyedele’s role in driving the initiative.

“The Office of the Tax Ombud is the Honourable Minister’s baby,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said there was a need for stronger public awareness of the role of the Tax Ombud and the broader objectives of the government’s economic reforms.

Mr Idris said many Nigerians still do not fully understand the purpose of the ongoing reforms being implemented under President Tinubu’s administration.

“At the time that President Bola Tinubu has embarked on enormous reforms to reposition this country on the path to sustainable progress and development, it is important for all of us to know what these reforms entail and which direction we are going,” he said.

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The minister argued that recent economic indicators suggest the reforms are beginning to yield results, citing improvements in government revenue, inflation trends and rising investor interest in Nigeria.

He also pledged that the Ministry of Information and National Orientation would continue supporting public awareness efforts around the reforms and the work of the Tax Ombud.