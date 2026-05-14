Air Peace has announced another disruption to its Lagos–London Gatwick service after one of its international flights was forced to return to Lagos due to what the airline described as airspace-related operational issues.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the airline said the incident affected its scheduled Lagos–London Gatwick service of 13 May 2026.

According to the airline, the aircraft returned safely to Lagos after encountering what it described as “enroute access issues” involving the airspace authorities of an African country.

“As a result of the development and the need for immediate operational clarification with the relevant authorities, the aircraft safely returned to Lagos in accordance with established international aviation procedures,” the airline said.

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Air Peace said the London service was subsequently rescheduled while discussions with the relevant authorities continued.

The airline added that affected passengers were informed about the development and provided with support services and other necessary assistance following the disruption.

“Air Peace sincerely apologises to all affected passengers for the inconvenience caused by the unforeseen disruption which was beyond our control,” the airline stated.

The incident adds to a growing number of operational disruptions involving airlines in Nigeria in recent months, with passengers increasingly raising concerns over delays, cancellations, rescheduled flights and mid-journey returns.

For many travellers, such incidents have continued to fuel frustration over uncertainty in flight schedules, operational reliability, and passenger experience within the country’s aviation sector.

PREMIUM TIMES had also earlier reported several disruptions involving Air Peace operations, including passenger complaints linked to delays, cancellations and operational challenges affecting some domestic and international routes.

Although the airline has repeatedly attributed many of the disruptions to operational challenges, technical issues, bird strikes and Jet A1 aviation fuel-related constraints, the incidents have continued to attract public attention, particularly as more Nigerian travellers rely on the carrier for regional and international flights.

Air Peace said it remains committed to operational safety, regulatory compliance and passenger service across its network.