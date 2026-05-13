President Bola Tinubu says the growing economic relationship between Nigeria and France must now translate into tangible development outcomes, as trade between both countries reached $4.7 billion in 2025.

The president made the remarks while welcoming the outcome of the 10th France-Nigeria Business Council Meeting held during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the president said Nigeria’s position as the leading destination for French investment in sub-Saharan Africa shows that the partnership between both countries has acquired significant economic importance.

He added that the next phase of the relationship should focus on creating jobs, expanding industries, developing infrastructure and delivering broader prosperity.

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“With trade between both countries reaching $4.7 billion in 2025 and Nigeria remaining the top destination for French investment in sub-Saharan Africa, the relationship now carries real economic weight and must be translated into more jobs, industries, infrastructure, and shared prosperity,” the statement said.

President Tinubu described the meeting as evidence that relations between Nigeria and France are shifting from diplomatic engagements to practical economic implementation.

“This is the partnership Nigeria is ready for. We are ready for investment that builds, capital that produces, and enterprise that creates jobs,” the president said.

He added, “Nigeria and France are no longer simply exchanging goodwill. We are opening a new chapter of serious economic execution.”

The meeting brought together senior Nigerian and French government officials, along with major private-sector players from both countries, to review ongoing projects and discuss additional areas of collaboration.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that President Tinubu led Nigeria’s government, diplomatic and business delegation to the Africa Forward Summit at the Kenyatta Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, where he advocated stronger economic integration focused on Africa’s growth and prosperity.

Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, attended the session alongside France’s Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad, Nicolas Forissier.

The president commended the Chairman of the France-Nigeria Business Council, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, for convening what he described as a productive engagement between business leaders from both countries.

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Among Nigerian business executives present at the meeting were Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Tony Elumelu, Wale Tinubu, Kola Karim and Kashim Bukar.

Executives from major French firms, including Patrick Pouyanné of TotalEnergies, Rodolphe Saadé of CMA CGM, and representatives of Danone and Accor, also participated.

The president particularly welcomed the agreement signed between Accor and Shoreline Group for Nigeria’s first national hotel platform, describing it as a strong signal of investor confidence in Nigeria’s hospitality, tourism and services sectors.

He also reiterated that his administration would continue reforms aimed at strengthening the business environment, supporting credible investors and improving Nigeria’s economic competitiveness.

According to him, the future of Africa-Europe relations will increasingly be shaped by practical investments across sectors such as manufacturing, energy, technology, agriculture, logistics and tourism.