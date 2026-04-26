Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Yousef Al-Balawi, and Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, have met to deepen cooperation across key sectors of the economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Al-Balawi received Mr Dangote on Friday at his residence in the Diplomatic Quarter in Abuja.

The envoy said the engagement reflects the growing momentum in Saudi–Nigerian economic relations and the shared commitment of both sides to deepen cooperation across key sectors, including energy, industry, and infrastructure.

He said the meeting underscored the strong and evolving economic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Nigeria, with discussions focusing on a range of investment opportunities of mutual interest.

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According to him, particular attention was given to the outcomes of Mr Dangote’s recent visit to the Kingdom, as well as the promising opportunities available to the Dangote Group in Saudi Arabia, in addition to those offered by the Group’s companies to Saudi investors.

The envoy also hosted a dinner in honour of Mr Dangote and presented him with a commemorative gift to mark his visit.

(NAN)