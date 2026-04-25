Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited has inaugurated six projects in some oil spill-impacted communities in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The projects include a 12-classroom block in Agbonchia community; a 200-capacity town hall in Akpajo community, and ICT upgrades, back-up power supply and renovation work at Community Secondary School Aleto.

Others include desilting a four-kilometre drainage system in Aleto community, and electricity upgrades and the installation of prepaid meters in Aleto and Okerewa communities.

Speaking at the event in Agbonchia, Eleme, on Friday, Igo Weli, the vice president, Relations and Sustainable Development at Renaissance, said the projects were people-centred.

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Mr Weli said the projects resulted from engagement with the Eleme communities following the 11 June 2023 oil spill on the Nkpoku-Bomu pipeline, previously operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

“After the spill, Renaissance Africa (after acquiring SPDC) developed a strategy different from what obtains in many communities in the Niger Delta region.

“We adopted a collaborative approach, resulting in the completion of pipeline repairs and recovery of spilled crude oil,” he said.

He added that further clean-up of impacted areas had reached the implementation stage, reflecting progress in the company’s environmental remediation efforts.

Mr Weli explained that after Renaissance Africa acquired SPDC, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Aleto community on 6 August 2024 for a one-off goodwill grant to fund development projects.

“The projects demonstrated the company’s belief in partnerships that directly benefit host communities and improve living standards.

“Of the agreed-upon projects, some have been completed, while two electrification projects are at various stages of implementation,” he said.

He commended host communities, government, and stakeholders for their support since the company assumed operatorship of the joint venture.

He said the support aligned with the federal government’s initiative to promote local participation in the energy sector and ensure sustainable resource utilisation.

Communities request more from Renaissance

In his remark, the Commissioner of Education in Rivers, Peters Nwagor, commended Renaissance, stating that the projects would benefit the people and future generations.

Represented by an official from the ministry, Charles Barawi, Mr Nwagor reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to partnering with stakeholders to expand access to quality education across the state.

“Renaissance’s investment in education will positively impact hundreds of students who will pass through the school,” he said.

He urged school authorities and residents to maintain and properly use the facility.

The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Obarilomate Illor, commended Renaissance for supporting community development.

He said the project would improve the living standards of residents and promote socio-economic growth in the area.

“We want companies operating in Eleme to emulate Renaissance and support the council, particularly in providing security vehicles to sustain peace in the area,” he said.

Also speaking, the Paramount Ruler of Eleme, Philip Obele, said the projects marked a shift from SPDC, noting the improved relations under Renaissance’s management.

“By these projects, Renaissance has not only built structures but strengthened the bond between the company and impacted communities,” he said.

Mr Obele appealed to the company to assist in providing potable water to communities affected by oil spills.

He urged the benefiting communities to protect and sustain the projects to ensure a lasting impact.

(NAN)