Tinubu, ADVAN Celebrate Otega Ogra’s Election to Global Advertisers’ Body

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) have congratulated Otega Ogra on his election to the Executive Committee of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), describing it as a major boost for Nigeria’s global standing in marketing and communications.

Mr. Ogra, who serves as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Engagement, Strategy and New Media, was elected during the WFA Annual General Meeting held as part of the Global Marketing Week Conference in Stockholm, Sweden.

President Tinubu said the development marks a significant step in Nigeria’s growing influence in global communications, noting that Mr Ogra’s emergence as the only representative from West Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa on the committee underscores the depth of Nigerian expertise.

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According to the President, the achievement reflects the contribution of a new generation of Nigerian professionals shaping global industry standards.

“Otega’s election reflects the growing recognition of Nigerian expertise and affirms our capacity to contribute meaningfully to the frameworks shaping global markets,” he said.

Mr Ogra secured the position on the platform of ADVAN, where he serves as Vice President, highlighting the role of Nigeria’s organised advertising industry in global representation.

The WFA is regarded as the leading global body for advertisers, representing more than 150 multinational and Fortune 500 companies, as well as national advertiser associations across over 60 countries.

Its Executive Committee is the organisation’s highest decision-making organ, responsible for setting priorities and guiding policies on responsible advertising, media transparency, sustainability, and the evolution of digital ecosystems.

President Tinubu described Mr Ogra’s election as both a personal milestone and a strategic opportunity for Nigeria and Africa, positioning the region at the centre of global conversations on brand trust, platform accountability, innovation, and the future of marketing communications.

He added that the feat aligns with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in advancing the creative economy, strengthening digital governance, and positioning Nigeria as a competitive hub for innovation and enterprise.

In a separate statement, ADVAN hailed the election as a landmark achievement for Nigeria’s advertising and marketing communications industry, noting that it reflects the growing recognition of the country’s advertising ecosystem and the increasing influence of national advertiser associations in global governance structures.

The association said Mr Ogra’s inclusion in the WFA Executive Committee comes at a time of rapid transformation in the global advertising landscape, driven by technological disruption, artificial intelligence, and evolving regulatory frameworks around data and digital platforms.

ADVAN added that his election reinforces the integration of African markets into global advertising governance and highlights the rising contribution of emerging economies to international industry standards.

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The newly constituted committee includes senior executives from global corporations such as IKEA, Nissan, Diageo, Danone, and Tata Group, alongside leaders of advertiser associations from developed markets.

Other members joining the leadership team include Josh Faulks and Simon Michaelides, while current President David Wheldon and Deputy President Philip Myers retain their positions.

ADVAN reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s advertising industry and ensuring sustained representation of Nigerian professionals in global leadership structures.