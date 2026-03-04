Union Dicon Salt Plc has revealed that it has been unable to establish contact with its biggest shareholder, Aims Limited, despite making several attempts to reach the firm.

The company announced the break in communication with Aims Limited on Tuesday, in a statement posted on NGX Group, and signed by its secretary, Alfred James.

The salt producer explained that Aims Limited holds a 40 per cent stake in the company, representing N64 million in issued shares, but repeated attempts to establish contact with the firm proved abortive.

“In line with the provisions of 17.5 Rule book of the Exchange 2015 (Issuers Rules), Union Dicon Salt Plc (Union Dicon or the Company) hereby notifies Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the shareholders of the Company, and the General Public of the following:

“That Aims Limited is a majority shareholder of Union Dicon Salt Plc with a shareholding of 64,000,000 shares amounting to 40 per cent of the issued shares.

“That Union Dicon has been unable to communicate or reach Aims Limited for a period of time despite several efforts made to reach out to Aims Limited,” the statement read.

Though the Union Dicon did not state reasons why it’s unable to reach its majority shareholder or the effect on its operations, the company directed Aims Limited to contact its physical office or through its secretary.

“That the Company is using this medium to request that Aims Limited should contact Union Dicon immediately via its physical address at Kirikiri Lighter Terminal, Kirikiri Phase 2, Apapa, Lagos, or via the Company Secretary’s number 09039296466 or email [email protected],” the company stated.