The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has dismissed as false a viral message warning members of the public not to open an SMS link related to its “Operation Go Cashless” initiative.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, FAAN described it as “misinformation circulating in relation to SMS notifications” regarding the programme’s commencement date.

According to the authority, a counter-message currently being shared advises recipients not to open the SMS link, alleging that it is a scam designed to drain bank accounts.

FAAN, however, said the claim is “false, misleading, and unfounded.”

“The official SMS notification informing members of the public about the implementation of Operation Go Cashless is legitimate and was duly disseminated by FAAN in partnership with MTN Nigeria as part of its nationwide public sensitisation campaign,” the agency said.

The authority clarified that the Operation Go Cashless programme will officially commence on March 1, 2026, adding that the authorised SMS messages announcing the start date are genuine.

It explained that the messages form part of its transition to a fully cashless, contactless payment system across airport payment points nationwide.

The development follows heightened public sensitivity to digital fraud and scam messages, with many Nigerians routinely warned against clicking suspicious links.

The authority urged the public to disregard the counter-message and rely only on information issued through its verified communication channels.

FAAN said it remains committed to transparency and passenger safety as the new payment system takes effect.