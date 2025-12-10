President Bola Tinubu has directed the Inspector-General of Police, security chiefs, and the National Economic Council (NEC) to restructure security deployments, arm forest guards, and rehabilitate grazing reserves into economically viable ranches nationwide.

The president issued the directive at the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday as part of broader efforts to curb kidnapping, terrorism and recurring farmer–herder conflicts nationwide.

The Nigerian leader noted that he is aware that “our people are exposed” and said there is an urgent need to make exceptional provisions for their protection.

“I know some of our people are exposed and I understand that we have to make exceptional provision for them, and civil defence is equally armed, and I want the NSA to arm our forest guards too, take it very seriously,” Mr Tinubu said.

He stressed that his directive must be carried out, adding: “We face challenges of Kidnapping and terrorism, we need all the forces that we can utilise.”

Livestock reform

The president directed the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, to task the NEC with identifying which grazing reserves can be transformed into livestock settlements.

“Again, especially livestock reform, I think the Vice President should get the NEC first of all to see which villages or grazing reserves can be salvaged or rehabilitated into Ranches, Livestock settlements,” he said.

Mr Tinubu explained that should officials encounter any security concerns while implementing his directives, they must immediately notify the police chief.

“And I told the IGP, and I hope the minister of police affairs is here. If you have any security concerns because of the nature of the assignment, please contact the IGP and get my clearance,” he said.

He directed the Minister of the Interior to collaborate with the IGP and the Civil Defence structure to replace police officers currently deployed on special duties, ensuring that communities are not left unprotected.

“NSA and DSS to provide further information and form themselves the committee and review the structure,” he added.

Mr Tinubu reiterated that the government must eliminate the possibility of conflicts and turn the livestock reform agenda into a viable economic venture.

“The opportunity is there, let’s utilise it,” he said.

He noted that since land belongs to states under the Constitution, governors should determine which areas can be converted into livestock villages.

“Let us stop this conflict area and turn it into economic opportunities and prosperity,” the president said.

On 23 November, President Tinubu ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers assigned to VIPs across the country. The Special Protection Unit of the Nigeria Police Force has since begun enforcing the directive.

Recently, the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, disclosed that 11,566 personnel attached to VIPs had been recalled following the presidential order. Earlier today, the Senate requested that President Tinubu exempt lawmakers from the directive.