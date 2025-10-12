The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) says Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate production fell to an average of 1.581 million barrels per day (bpd) in September 2025. The commission disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, citing official statistics released by its Head of Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu.

NUPRC attributed the drop to a three-day industrial action by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), which led to the shutdown of several production and export facilities.

It added that scheduled turnaround maintenance at two strategic facilities also contributed to the decline in output.

According to the data, the 1.581 million bpd figure for September comprised 1.39 million bpd of crude oil and 191,373 bpd of condensates.

“In September, the industry recorded total crude oil and condensate production of 47.43 million barrels, reflecting a 1.61 per cent year-on-year increase in average daily production.

“This shows a slight improvement from the 1.55 million bpd recorded in September 2024, indicating gradual progress.

‘However, on a month-on-month basis, September’s output marked a 3.09% drop compared to 1.63 million bpd recorded in August 2025,” the commission noted.

It said in spite of the setback, Nigeria achieved 93 per cent of its OPEC crude oil production quota of 1.5 million bpd in September.

It further said that during the review month, peak combined production (crude and condensate) reached 1.81 million bpd, while the lowest was 1.35 million bpd.

The NUPRC said an analysis of production by the top eight streams in September showed Forcados Blend accounted for 15.86 per cent of total output, followed by Bonny Light at 13.31 per cent, and Qua Iboe at 9.88 per cent.

It said Escravos Light contributed 8.96 per cent, Bonga Crude delivered 6.83 per cent, Agbami Condensate made up 4.94 per cent, Erha Crude accounted for 4.55 per cent, while Amenam Blend contributed 4.2 per cent of total production.

(NAN)