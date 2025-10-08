Nigeria’s digital economy drive was lifted on Wednesday as national telecommunications company, Globacom, expressed its strong support for the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) Business Roundtable on Broadband Investment and Protection of Critical Information Infrastructure taking place at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

With the theme, “Right of Way and Protection of Broadband Infrastructure – The Road to Success in Broadband Investment and Connectivity,” the high-level meeting brings together stakeholders from federal and state governments, the private sector, telecom operators, and regulatory agencies to develop strategies for improving broadband penetration and protecting national telecom assets.

Globacom’s sponsorship and active collaboration at the two-day forum underscore its pivotal role in advancing Nigeria’s digital transformation drive. The company is offering logistical and technical support to ensure the seamless delivery of the event, reflecting its enduring commitment to broadening access to fast, reliable, and inclusive digital connectivity across the nation.

Industry experts have described the roundtable as a strategic platform for aligning government and private sector priorities, addressing challenges related to Right of Way (RoW), and enhancing regulatory coordination to meet the nation’s broadband targets particularly in rural communities.

Globacom’s participation also positions it to contribute to policy discussions on broadband infrastructure protection, investment incentives, and sustainable frameworks for sectoral growth. The company’s continued advocacy for equitable digital access underscores its belief that strong infrastructure and security are essential foundations for a modern, competitive economy.

“We believe that digital transformation must be inclusive and secure. Our participation in this roundtable is a continuation of our mission to support national development through technology. A resilient broadband infrastructure is critical to Nigeria’s economic growth and global competitiveness”, Globacom stated.

In addition, Globacom’s support for the Critical National Information Infrastructure Protection Plan (CNIIPP) reinforces efforts to safeguard Nigeria’s communication backbone against cyber threats and sabotage.

As deliberations progress, Globacom maintains its position as more than a telecommunications provider standing as a key partner in building a digitally empowered, economically vibrant, and secure Nigeria.