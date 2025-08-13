The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) have reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the National Single Window (NSW) project by the first quarter of 2026.

At a high-level meeting held at the NCS Corporate Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, top officials from both agencies reviewed ongoing preparations for the project’s implementation.

In April 2024, the federal government unveiled the National Single Window Project to revolutionise trade facilitation and boost economic growth.

Speaking during the inauguration of the project at the time, the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Zacch Adedeji, highlighted the project’s alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda of stimulating the economy through enhanced trade facilitation.

Mr Adedeji said the project is not just a technological advancement, but it represents a gateway to a more connected, efficient, and transparent system by linking ports, government agencies, and key stakeholders.

Beyond trade facilitation, the National Single Window is a powerful tool for expanding the tax base and capturing the informal e-commerce sector. By providing a unified digital platform for cargo clearance and logistics, the project aims to bring more businesses into the formal economy, ensuring fair contributions to national development.

In July, Mr Tinubu directed the NSW Steering Committee to ensure the platform becomes fully operational by the first quarter of 2026.‎

At the meeting, Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, emphasised the significance of stakeholder collaboration.

“It is my pleasure to welcome the Chairman and members of his team. We are here to exchange ideas and have open discussions that will help our preparations for the National Single Window.

“This project is important to Mr President. Since the beginning of this administration, it has been listed among the key policies to create an environment that facilitates trade and makes the Nigerian economy more competitive,” he said.

Mr Adeniyi explained that the goal was to develop a modern trade ecosystem by integrating advanced technology into clearance and compliance processes, ultimately fostering efficiency and reducing bottlenecks in the movement of goods.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr Adedeji, pledged full cooperation, stressing the urgency of meeting the set timeline.

“We are at the stage where we all need what is required for what is to be done and the ,help that is required to get the job done right. We want to synergise with your agency. It’s high time we get involved, because now, Mr President has given us till the first quarter of 2026.

“I am here to support the CG and the Nigerian Customs Service to achieve the launching of the National Single Window and to seek further collaboration ahead of the launching of the first phase in March 2026,” he said.

In his remarks, Director of the National Single Window Project, Tola Fakolade, said: “The Single Window serves as the central hub, linking all participating agencies, including Customs, into one unified platform.

“Achieving seamless integration at this stage is essential for meeting the Q1 2026 operational target, and we are here to ensure the necessary support is in place to stay on track.”