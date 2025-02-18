Nigeria’s annual inflation rate dropped to 24.28 per cent in January from 34.80 per cent in December 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday.
The Statistician General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the NBS, Adeyemi Adeniran, disclosed this in Abuja at the launch of the report of the rebasing of Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday.
The NBS said the rebased Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflects an updated price reference period (base year) of 2024 and a weight reference period of 2023.
“The All-Items Index which is used to measure headline inflation for January 2025 was 110.7, resulting in a headline inflation rate of 24.48 per cent on a year-on-year basis,” he said.
|
The NBS boss explained that this increase was mainly driven by food and non-alcoholic beverages, restaurants and accommodation services and transport.
He added that the food index for January 2025 was 110.03, resulting in a food inflation rate of 26.08 per cent year-on-year.
ALSO READ: Nigerian economy not hyperinflationary – FRC
More details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999