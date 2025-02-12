The management of Emirates, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced the signing of an interline agreement with Air Peace.

This was disclosed in a statement published on the airline’s website on Tuesday.

The statement said the partnership aims to enhance travel options for passengers flying to and from Nigeria, providing greater connectivity and convenience across 13 new cities in the country.

“Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has signed an interline agreement with West Africa’s largest airline, Air Peace, enhancing connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Nigeria. The partnership expands Emirates’ footprint to 13 new cities in Nigeria with frictionless single-ticket travel and simplified baggage throughput,” the statement said.

It said travellers booked on flights from Dubai to Lagos could access more of Nigeria, with onward connections to Asaba, Akure, Benin City, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Kaduna and Owerri.

According to the statement, the interline agreement will also benefit corporate travellers, connecting to additional cities in one of Africa’s major economic hubs, including its capital city Abuja, Kano, Uyo, Port Harcourt and Warri, further supporting the strong bilateral trade relationship between Nigeria and the UAE.

The development further lays credence to the recently signed amended Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the ongoing push for mutual aviation ties between both nations.

In his reaction to the latest development, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim, said, “Emirates is a steadfast partner of Nigeria’s tourism, trade and aviation sectors”.

He said the partnership with Air Peace is the next step towards bolstering their connectivity and introducing more travel options for corporate leisure and travellers visiting friends and family to and from Nigeria.

“We look forward to deepening our strategic partnership with Air Peace in the future to enhance the benefits for our mutual customers,” the official said.

On his part, Air Peace Chief Operating Officer Oluwatoyin Olajide said the airline is excited about the strategic interline partnership between Air Peace and Emirates, which is a significant step towards enhancing global connectivity for Nigerian travellers.

He said the partnership aligns with Air Peace’s mission to provide seamless, world-class travel experiences while expanding our route network and international reach. Additionally, Mr Olajide said the collaboration not only expands Air Peace’s international reach but also offers Nigerians arriving from Dubai seamless access to key domestic destinations, including Asaba, Akure, Benin City, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Kaduna, and Owerri.

“By improving ease of travel, we are boosting business, tourism, and trade opportunities, further strengthening economic ties between Nigeria and the UAE. This partnership also reinforces Nigeria’s aviation sector by enhancing connectivity, efficiency and positioning our country as a critical hub for regional and global travel,” the statement quoted Mr Olajide as saying.

According to the statement, Emirates’ Dubai-Lagos route is operated with a Boeing 777-300ER, offering the best experience in the sky.

It said passengers can dine on regionally inspired multi-course menus and a wide selection of premium beverages while enjoying over 6,500 channels of global entertainment, including 23 Nigerian movies, in addition to series and other content on ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.

“As one of only two airlines operating First Class into Lagos, the partnership enables more travellers from Nigeria to experience Emirates’ unrivalled experience with luxurious touches, defined by comfort and privacy,” Emirates said.

