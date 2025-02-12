Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday, signed an amended Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood.

The agreement was signed during a high-level meeting with UAE’s Minister of Economy, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines 2025 ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) ceremony.

The statement said the latest development has solidified mutual aviation ties between both nations.

“The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK), has signed the amended Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” the statement said.

A Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement (BASA) is an agreement that provides for civil aviation certifications to be shared between two countries.

The latest development occurred less than a year after the UAE lifted the visa ban on Nigerians and Emirates Airlines resumed flights after suspension due to challenges in repatriating trapped funds.

Significance

On Tuesday, the federal government said the signing of the amended BASA builds on last year’s negotiations, ensuring reciprocal rights for both countries and fostering deeper aviation collaboration.

At the ceremony, Mr Keyamo emphasised the importance of enhancing connectivity between Nigeria and the UAE, with a focus on expanding codeshare agreements and interlining opportunities for Nigerian airlines.

“Let me say this on camera now, the Nigeria Aviation Minister is a man who keeps his word and for us, that’s everything,” Mr Al Marri was quoted to have said, acknowledging Mr Keyamo’s commitment to advancing Nigeria-UAE aviation relations.

Beyond the BASA agreement, the statement said the aviation minister advocated for a review of UAE’s visa restrictions on Nigerians, stressing that easing the current conditions would increase passenger traffic on designated routes, benefiting both nations’ economies.

“In a further boost to bilateral relations, both countries agreed to sign a Technical Cooperation Agreement focusing on capacity building and technical support in key aviation areas, including safety and regulatory, environment, airport facilitation and security,” the statement said.

It stated that the cooperation reinforces Nigeria’s commitment to elevating its aviation sector to global best practices while deepening ties with international partners.

Mr Keyamo reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to work closely with the UAE to implement these agreements effectively, ensuring that both nations maximise the economic and operational benefits of this strengthened partnership.

According to the statement, the ICAO GISS 2025, was hosted by the UAE’s Director General of General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, and brought together over 35 ministers, 191 countries, 1,500 aviation professionals, and 70 exhibitors at the prestigious Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi.

The event also featured the Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace (GSAM)—an ambitious initiative by the UAE to drive collaboration and innovation in sustainable aviation.

