The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced the commencement of its recruitment process for experienced professionals to fill key roles across various departments.

The vacancies, outlined in a public notice on Monday, include positions in tax investigation, legal services, public relations, ICT, and cybersecurity.

According to the notice, the recruitment drive aligns with the agency’s strategy to strengthen its workforce and improve its operational efficiency.

It said eligible candidates must possess a minimum of a bachelor’s degree or Higher National Diploma with at least a second-class lower division or lower credit.

In addition, candidates must have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme no later than 31 December 2017.

The FIRS further stated that applicants for Assistant Manager and Deputy Manager roles should not exceed 40 years of age, while those vying for Senior Manager and Assistant Director positions must be under 45 years as of 31 December.

The positions span 14 roles, including Assistant Manager (Tax Investigation), Deputy Manager (Legal), and Assistant Manager (ICT), with salary levels ranging from 04 to 08.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Candidates must demonstrate strong analytical, communication, and leadership skills alongside a sound understanding of Nigerian tax laws and regulatory frameworks.

Interested applicants have been directed to apply through the official FIRS recruitment portal, or via verified social media platforms. Applications open on Monday, 23 December, and close on 11 January 2025.

The FIRS management urged qualified Nigerians to seize the opportunity to contribute to public service and national development, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring transparency throughout recruitment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

