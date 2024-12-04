The Rationale Behind the New Tax Laws
His Excellency, Mr. President, with a steadfast commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians, has endorsed these initiatives to streamline tax administration processes, enhance efficiency, and eliminate redundancies in our tax operations. Highlighted below are key aspects of the four bills, with clarifications provided to address any potential misconceptions:
- These laws will not increase the number of taxes currently in They are designed to optimize existing tax frameworks, not add complexity.
- The laws will not increase the rate or percentage of any existing taxes. The intent is to ensure a more equitable distribution of tax obligations without increasing the financial burden on Nigerians.
- The laws will not lead to job losses; instead, they are structured to stimulate new avenues for job creation, supporting a dynamic, growth- oriented economy.
- These laws will not eliminate or absorb the duties of any existing department, agency, or ministry. Rather, they aim to harmonize revenue collection and administration across the federation to drive cohesive and unified financial
- The bills will not create additional compliance requirements for small businesses or individual taxpayers. They are aimed at simplifying compliance, particularly for SMEs, and fostering a more inclusive tax
Pursuant to the above, the core rationale of the proposed Tax Laws have been highlighted below:
- Harmonization of Tax Laws: Consolidating tax frameworks will create a unified system, eliminating inconsistencies and reducing administrative burdens on taxpayers and businesses.
- Drives Efficiency and Modernization: Harmonized tax laws will streamline operations, improving efficiency in tax collection and management for both the government and taxpayers.
- Simplifies Laws and Ensures Synergy Across Revenue Collection Agencies: Simplified laws will enhance compliance and improve coordination between FIRS and state tax authorities, reducing redundancies and strengthening enforcement.
- Ensures Efficiency in Government Spending and Savings: Standardizing tax policies enables better resource allocation, reduces wastage, and improves fiscal discipline, allowing for re-investment in priority sectors.
- Promotes Transparency and Integrity in Revenue Collection: Clear, harmonized tax laws increase accountability and reduce corruption, fostering trust between taxpayers and the government.
- Updates Tax Laws to Reflect Present Realities: The new laws address the rise of digital businesses and emerging sectors, ensuring tax provisions align with modern economic activities.
- Aligns with International Standards: The updated laws adopt global best practices, making Nigeria’s tax system more compliant with international regulations.
- Broadens the Tax Base: The new laws will expand the tax base by including untaxed sectors, increasing revenue and reducing reliance on a few contributors.
Tax Laws Deep Dive
The Tax Law Reform involved the comprehensive review and redrafting of all tax and related legislations. It is a transformative journey aimed at simplifying tax compliance, and enhancing clarity, coherence, and effectiveness of the tax laws.
Guiding Principles
- Simplicity
- Harmonisation
- Neutrality of tax
- Competitiveness
- Tax certainty
- Taxpayer focused
- Modernisation
- Efficiency of compliance
- Data driven policy-choices
- Align with economic objective of government (tax fruits and not seed, tax prosperity and not poverty)
The Structure
Following the extensive review of existing tax laws, the underlisted laws are being proposed to enhance and modernize Nigeria’s tax landscape:
|
- Nigeria Tax Act (law imposing taxes in Nigeria)
- Nigeria Tax Administration Act (rules governing the administration of all taxes)
- Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act (repealing the FIRSEA and establish the NRS)
- Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act
3. Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill
Benefits
Enhanced Tax Efficiency: The proposed bills aim to streamline and modernize the existing tax system, promoting efficiency in revenue collection.
Increased Compliance: The harmonised laws and simplified administrative processes will enhance taxpayer compliance due to the understanding of rules and procedures.
Strengthen Institutions: The establishment of a new JTB and a Tax Ombudsman Office is anticipated to strengthen institutional capacities, ensuring a more effective and transparent tax administration.
Economic Stimulus: The inclusion of targeted tax relief is expected to stimulate key economic sectors, fostering growth and resilience.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999