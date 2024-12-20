The Nigerian government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, and the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, to foster collaboration, information exchange, and technology transfer in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Nneamaka Okafor, the special adviser on media and communication to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Ms Okafor said the agreement was signed by Mr Lokpobiri, on behalf of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), and the universities’ principals, Steve Olivier of Robert Gordon University (RGU) and Jim McDonald of the University of Strathclyde.

The move marks a significant milestone in advancing local capacity in line with global best practices.

“The agreement outlines a framework for academic exchange and technology transfer to further strengthen the academic and professional programs at the College of Petroleum & Energy Studies in Kaduna,” the statement said.

Speaking at the assigning event, Mr Lokpobiri emphasised the significance of the partnership, noting that “this collaboration underscores our commitment to bridging the gap between global best practices and local capacity. By bringing these knowledge transfer programs home, we are laying the foundation for a self- sustaining oil and gas sector driven by highly skilled Nigerians.”

The Executive Secretary of PTDF, Ahmed Aminu, also signed a partnership agreement with the two Scottish institutions to formalise their roles in the collaboration.

Highlighting the importance of the partnership, Mr Aminu noted that “Robert Gordon University and the University of Strathclyde have been dependable partners over the years, hosting our foreign-sponsored scholars.

“With these agreements, we are strategically bringing those experiences and expertise home to not only develop in-country capacity, but also increase opportunities for more Nigerians to benefit from the PTDF scholarship scheme,” he added.

Mr Olivier, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of RGU, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, ”We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with PTDF, now extending our expertise directly to Nigeria. This partnership will ensure that the College of Petroleum & Energy Studies becomes a hub for innovation and excellence.”

Also, Mr McDonald remarked that, “this collaboration is a testament to the power of global partnerships in transforming education and industry. Together, we are building a brighter future for Nigeria’s energy sector.”

