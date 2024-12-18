BUA Gypsum Plaster Limited, a BUA Group company, has commenced production at its newly completed, state-of-the-art Plaster of Paris (P.O.P) and plasterboard manufacturing facility in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

The recently completed BUA Gypsum Plaster plant is Nigeria’s largest plaster (gypsum powder) production facility, which is set to boost local production and bridge the ever-increasing demand for plaster whilst reducing reliance on product imports into Nigeria.

Speaking on this landmark achievement, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, said that the commencement of plaster production at the 2,400 tons/day gypsum plaster plant aligns with BUA’s vision to improve the value chain and enhance capacity in the various industries it operates.

“The commencement of production at BUA Gypsum Plaster Ltd. marks a significant milestone in our mission to support Nigeria and West Africa’s infrastructure development. With a production capacity of 2,400 tons per day, this facility is poised to serve the housing and construction sectors and go a long way in reducing the reliance on imported gypsum plaster products”, Mr Rabiu said.

Furthermore, in line with BUA’s continued commitment to quality and enhanced customer satisfaction, BUA Gypsum Plaster Ltd also invites interested companies and distributors to register for product and distribution access.

Distribution will only be open exclusively to registered companies who must have completed their registration by December 31.

As part of its exclusive launch promotion, BUA has announced that it is offering an unbeatable special introductory price (ex-factory) of ₦8,000 per bag for those distributors who register by December 31, 2024.

According to BUA, this exclusive pricing presents an opportunity to empower partners to embrace local manufacturing while enjoying outstanding value.

Companies interested in registration or seeking further information are encouraged to contact BUA’s specialised plaster sales department at plastersales@buagroup.com

